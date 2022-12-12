Renowned Fertility Expert Dr. K D Nayyar Joins ART Fertility Clinics

ART Fertility Clinics in a press conference at the Hyderabad convention centre Hi-Tech city welcomed renowned IVF specialist Dr. KD Nayyar, who is joining the global chain of assisted reproductive technology, ART Fertility Clinics.

Art Fertility Event Photo 10th Dec Hyderabad

The press conference was jointly addressed by Dr. Richa Jagtap and Dr. Parul Katiyar (Co-Medical Directors, ART Fertility Clinics, India), and Prof. Dr. Human Fatemi (Group Medical Director, ART Fertility Clinics).

Art Fertility Clinics – which was set up as an extension of IVI RMA Global in 2015 under the brand name IVI Middle East, to be rechristened to its present name in 2020 – has become the global reference standard for clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, research, and teaching in the field of human reproduction and genetics, since its founding. After setting new benchmarks in the Middle East, the chain is now expanding to India and already has six clinics in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, with many more in the pipeline. The chain of ART Fertility Clinics has the highest success rate globally, which is 70 percent.

Dr. Nayyar said on his joining, “I feel this is a big step forward with me. Joining the world’s most renowned chain of assisted reproductive clinics gives me great satisfaction. I am sure I can contribute a lot to the further growth of the clinic.“

Prof. Dr. Fatemi, Group Medical Director, ART Fertility Clinics welcomed Dr. Nayyar to ART Clinics, India and said, “I feel happy welcoming a professional of Dr. Nayyar’s calibre to the clinic that I have been associated with since it was founded. Dr. Nayyar’s exhaustive experience will be of great value because in his decades of experience, he has encountered and solved all possible problems that can arise during conducting IVF procedures.“

Dr. Nayyar was also happily welcomed by both the Co-Medical Directors of ART Fertility Clinics, India.

Welcoming Dr. Nayyar, Dr. Katiyar added, “As a global pioneer in reproductive medicine, Dr. Nayyar is a senior and famous among the medical fraternity. ART Fertility Clinics will hugely benefit from his in-depth knowledge of the domain and I look forward to working with him to write our success story in India.“

Following her Dr. Jagtap said, “I feel very happy welcoming Dr. Nayyar to our team. Considering his knowledge, experience, and high rate of successful medical outcomes, I am sure that ART Fertility Clinics India will expand its footprint across the nation at a very fast rate.”

Dr. Somesh Mittal, CEO India, added to the words of co-medical directors and said, “Dr. Nayyar is well versed in the latest technologies and techniques of IVF and has treated many patients from both India and abroad. His skills will help the ART Fertility Clinics chain to expand faster in India and I am looking forward to him being a big addition to our team of clinicians. Dr .Nayyar’s reputation precedes him and I look forward to him contributing in a big way to increase our penetration in India beyond just the metros.“

Dr. Jagtap, Dr. Fatemi, and Dr. Katiyar also informed the gathered media persons about Dr. Nayyar’s many achievements and awards.

About ART Fertility Clinics

ART Fertility Clinics has established itself as a global leader in fertility treatments and research due to clinical excellence in delivering the highest pregnancy success rates, cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, and proprietary research and techniques. Over the last seven years, ART Fertility Clinics has grown to become the Middle Easts leading institute for Human Reproductive Medicine, with clinics in Abu Dhabi, Muscat, and Dubai. As part of Gulf Capitals global expansion initiative, ART Fertility has expanded its presence in India, with operations starting in six clinics across the country in 2021, and more than 20 clinics already planned to open in India, and other European and Asian nations.

ART Fertility is well-known throughout the world for its research and advancements in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART). ART Fertility brings exceptional standards of processes, protocols, and policies that have helped thousands of births to date, with international expertise and region-specific know-how.