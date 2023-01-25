RISE Concludes RUNWAY GET SET HACK by RISE, a 3-Month Long Entrepreneurship Edition on a High Note

Read Time: 3 Minute, 54 Second

RISE, an innovative, industry-led, tech-first ed-tech platform concluded RUNWAY GET SET HACK by RISE, a 3-month long Entrepreneurship Edition, in collaboration with Viral Fission on a high note. The edtech platform has announced their top awarded winners of the Entrepreneurship Edition of Hackathon. With over 5000 participants and 2000+ teams, the top 3 winners bagged an all paid trip to Silicon Valley to attend the fully paid Hero Training program from Draper University and the top 10 participants have received Letters of Engagement from CBIE Venture, who are the investment partners for the hackathon. Before the finale, the best 100 teams also attend the Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship (virtual) program by Draper University.

1st Winner – Team Circle

First Prize was bagged by Circle, which is a financial wellness application for low income white & grey collar employees in India. First runner up is SwiftRide a Ride (Car & Bike) pooling platform (mobile app) for student communities. This app matches student ride-givers and ride-takers on the same route. Second runner-up is Teamup, a cloud-based platform that enables industries and university students to collaborate on solving real-world cases to bridge the gap in theoretical education and practical learning. These three teams not only won the fully paid trip to the Silicon Valley but also won cash prizes ranging from INR 1.75L to INR 25000 in addition to receiving letters of engagement from CBIE Ventures for further funding & mentoring.

2nd Winner – SwiftRide

The entrepreneurship edit was designed to provide a platform to bring forth business ideas and help students with a solid foundation of business networking among leading entrepreneurs in India to showcase their scalable startup ideas. The jury included well-known names like ex-MD and Global Head of Investment Product Management for Citibank, Malay Ghatak, Gunika Grover from India Accelerator, Kapel Malhotra, angel investor in multiple startups and partner at CBIE Ventures, Puneet Talwar, partner at CBIE ventures, Prashant Iyer, Asst Director, Startup Accelerator MIT WPU, CEO & Co-founder of Blowhorn, Mithun Srivatsa, and Innovations Head at Viral Fission, Umang Gandhi. The awardees were provided with ample opportunities to present ideas via video submissions & pitch decks. With the added aim of promoting a new age startup culture, RISE is committed to transform students by providing ample opportunities that challenge them to thrive ahead with innovative ideas and skills to expand their horizons beyond theoretical knowledge.

3rd Winner – Team-Up

The startup has partnered with Maharashtra State Innovation Society and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education as their state partners, CBIE Ventures as their capital partners, Draper University as their academic partners and India Accelerator as the Knowledge partner. Additionally, MIT Innovation Hub, Symbiosis Center for Media & Communication, IIIT Pune, Mithibai College, Mumbai and TiE, Mumbai were their outreach partners.

Elated by another success of GET SET HACK by RISE, Gaurv Bhatia, CEO, RISE said, “Our first Hackathon on Cybersecurity was a huge success with more than 22k participants and we are thrilled to see the overwhelming response and excitement of students towards the Entrepreneurship Edition of our Hackathon. The innovative ideas that were submitted by the students is testimony to the fact that entrepreneurship does not have any age or time barriers. We will continue to focus on hosting more such hackathons to help students grow in all aspects.”

Focused on the vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower students on becoming young innovators and entrepreneurs of new India, RISE is aiming to create more and more opportunities for students to turn their ideas into reality, building up waves of a new startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem in India.

About RISE

Founded in April 2021, RISE has been set up with a mission to encourage and empower students across cities, strata, and societies to be socially and culturally aware leaders of the world. They help students to transform & succeed in the fields of technology, data science, analytics, artificial intelligence, public policy, cybersecurity, finance & accounting, fintech, global business administration, marketing research, and more.

RISE also works with Universities and other higher education institutions by providing full stack services which enable them to go digital and increase their reach across geographies. Besides, and more significantly, RISE also provides scholarships for women in tech and discounted courses for the underprivileged. Each course is affordable and, crucially, is curated and taught by industry experts, thus increasing the chances of employability.

Based out of Pune, with offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and boasting an 80-member strong team, RISE is targeting a fourfold growth both in the number of courses and students in the coming financial year.

