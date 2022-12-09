India’s leading urban lifestyle brand, Salud, has hit the international award list once again. Having won many international awards in the shortest period since its launch, Salud wins yet another Gold Medal for its upcoming premium Gin “Salud Cusp” at a prestigious Global Gin Master platform. The Global Spirits Masters, highly regarded in the industry, had its annual competition for gins, where 500 brands from across the world participated. A globally recognised platform had a team of professionals who tasted the gins and chose Salud Cusp as one of the best Gins. With close to 500 submissions, the competition for this years Gin Awards was fiercer than ever before.

Salud Wins Gold Medal at Global Gin Masters

The judges were extremely pleased with the taste of Salud Cusp, and said,“The cusp was delicate and elegant on the nose, with subtle juniper and lemon zest notes. The Salud Cusp is clean and crisp on the palate with a good level of juniper and lemon zest, green and leafy herbs with a good pinch of earthy spice.”

Within 2 years of journey, Salud bagged two Bronze Medals in the highly competitive IWSC Awards, as well as double gold, gold and silver medals for gin refreshers at the CWSA Best Value competition in Hong Kong. Salud Cusp is the new product coming to the market and with an award on an international stage already under its belt, the quality speaks for itself.

Expressing his achievement, Ajay Shetty, Founder-Director, Salud said, “The Salud Cusp is an incredible Gin and we are extremely excited to introduce it to the people of India. Salud’s journey to get here was amazing, and the Gin Masters award is a stepping stone for our expansion plan as we recently entered international markets. It is demonstrative of our consistent goal to not only innovate but innovate effectively, branching out into new avenues and excelling within them.“

Salud revolutionized the ready-to-drink market by launching a delicious Gin & Tonic in 2021, bringing out three variants of bottled cocktails, Salud G&T 2.0. The brand followed it up by launching more innovative products in the beverage, music and clothing categories that are redefining customer-brand engagement, and consistently working towards helping everyone celebrate life.

Now having entered the Metaverse as well, their well-laid-out road map along with an exclusive NFT collection places Salud in a position to elevate customer experience like never before. Currently, the brand is present in Karnataka, Goa, Chandigarh and Delhi with more domestic and international markets.

About Salud

Salud – The idea started just as a beverage brand but soon evolved into a lifestyle brand purely through the impact of our marketing strategy, and the brand‘s necessity in a market like India. Salud intends to be a Global Lifestyle Brand with a universal appeal and variety in flavours. Being an aspirational brand with Life & Lifestyle as its ethos, we work with Music, Fashion, and other collateral for better experiences and brand recallment. Salud is creating India‘s first of its kind Ready-To-Drink Gin & Tonic beverage called G&T 2.0. With a vision, where people come together to celebrate life, with a touch of exclusivity, Salud aims to change the way one unwinds with our spirit in a bottle. G&T 2.0 will be introduced in a variety of natural flavours, which will enhance Salud‘s image as an exciting alcobev brand with a universal appeal, thanks to both its diverse flavours and character. It is both modern in taste and style, with a vibe that caters to its target audience and is gender agnostic. Our key investors, Prasad Vanga from Anthill Ventures, Rana Dagubatti, actor and an active investor and UrbanI our speed scaling partner are our back bones in this pathway along with Ajay Shetty, who was previously a banker and entrepreneur who successfully sold his previous wine venture, to lead and build a whole new lifestyle brand.