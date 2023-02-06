Read Time: 2 Minute, 24 Second

Sany Bharat, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment & heavy machinery has rolled out its 25000th machine from the company’s India facility this month. Staying true to its mission of “Quality changes the world“, Sany Bharat continues to stride ahead on a growth trajectory both in terms of product offering and retaining market leadership position and market reach. With the evolving demands of the construction industry, Sany Bharat has been enhancing its product efficiency with cutting-edge technologies to meet customer needs. At present, the company stands tall with a growing network of 42 dealers and over 260 customer touch points in India and South Asia.

Sany Bharat celebrates 25000 machines milestone in India

Speaking on the momentous occasion Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany Bharat and South Asia said, “Crossing the 25,000 mark in sales is a gratifying moment especially since market conditions have been volatile in the last 2 to 3 years. This has been made possible with the unwavering dedication from our employees and dealers coupled with the steadfast trust placed by our customers in brand Sany. Here, I would specially like to applaud our R&D team who successfully customized global technologies for Indian requirements.” Elaborating about their growth story, he further added, “Our 2 decade long journey here is filled with several milestones and achievements. Moving forward, we will continue to deliver best in class construction equipment that will surpass the expectations of our customers and dealers alike. Having said that, I would like to mention that the growth potential in India and south Asian market is immensely high and we will leverage on it by unveiling a new range of products this year with a focus on sustainability and automation.”

The brand first started local manufacturing in the year 2009 and since day one localization has been a prime focus. Sany has also reached out to young Indian minds, who share the same quest and zeal to bring innovation in the construction sector. Thereby giving employment opportunities and localizing the manpower. It will be pertinent to mention here that Sany Bharat has also tied up with local vendors to procure parts for machines to boost the local economy.

Sany Bharat has come a long way from inception and has now localised over 50 models of excavators, truck cranes, concrete equipment, crawler cranes, piling rigs, dump truck and motor grader in India. Sany Bharat has been offering end to end solutions for all infrastructure and construction needs with its advanced range of equipment and latest technologies. Committed to providing the best product to the customers, Sany invests conscientiously in R&D to continuously improve the quality of existing products, identify new technologies, and develop new products. To provide round the clock customer service, Sany India has also set up a toll-free number 1800209337 for all queries related to sales and services.

