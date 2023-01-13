Seventh Season of Formula Bharat will be Held from 19 to 24 January 2023

Read Time: 2 Minute, 18 Second

A roar of combustion and electric engines will return at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore from January 19 to 24, 2023 as Formula Bharat 2023 – Indias Formula Student Competition takes place. The 7th season of Formula Bharat will see over 53 engineering student teams from across India participating in the event, presenting their self-made formula-style vehicles. The challenge to the competing teams is to design and fabricate a prototype vehicle that best meets the goals and intents stated in the competitions rules. Over the course of a six-day competition, a jury of experts from the motorsport, automotive, and supplier industries will judge the teams and their vehicles in areas of engineering design, overall cost, marketability, and dynamic performance. On-track performance scores will demonstrate how well the prototype race vehicles hold up under real-life conditions.

Formula Bharat

The automotive industry is evolving and is no longer interested in cookie-cut engineers with exceptional grades. Formula Bharat is a proven platform for promoting engineering talent. It has the potential to contribute to the elevation of the level of the EV sector in India.

In this seasons competition, two classes have been introduced: Class I and Class II. Class I was introduced to provide aspiring student teams with the opportunity to have their conceptual designs judged by industry experts without having to build a prototype vehicle. Earlier in November 2022, the winners of Class I were announced. The overall winners included Hermes Racing from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology within the combustion category and IITK Motorsports from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in the electric category. As for Class II participants, they will present a physical prototype vehicle on-site at the Kari Motor Speedway in January 2023.

Following the previous seasons restrictions imposed by COVID regulations, the participating teams and the organizers are eager to get back on track in full force. This season, the site will also be open to visitors; you can head here for more information about visitor passes. Guided tours will be available for those interested in learning more about the event. In addition, the visitors will have the opportunity to view the track events, join guided tours, attend the Awards ceremonies, and interact with the participating teams, partners, and organizers. There will be both online and on-site access to visitor passes. We invite you to witness the thrill and dedication of the future of engineering this January.

Formula Bharat 2023 is sponsored by HARMAN Automotive, Mathworks, Zuken India Private Limited, Exponent Energy, Ather Energy, Brose, Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, Fabheads, Ansys, EFEV Charging Solutions Pvt. Ltd (E-Fill), Micelio Mobility, Numeros Motors, MTS Italy, Coexlion Private Limited and Altair.

For more information on the competition, visit www.formulabharat.com.

