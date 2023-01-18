SKF Showcases Intelligent and Clean Solutions for the Machine Tools Industry at IMTEX’23

Read Time: 2 Minute, 22 Second

SKF India, the country’s leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services will showcase innovative products and solutions for the machine tool and metal cutting industries at the 20th International Machine tool and Manufacturing Exhibition (IMTEX) 2023 to be held from January 19 – 25 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru. Given the objective to promote India as a sourcing hub for machine tools and digital tools, SKF will be showcasing its wide array of intelligent and clean solutions to help the industry increase reliability, improve machine uptime, and achieve a maximum service life of bearings.

Sujeeth Pai, Director – Industrial Market, SKF India and Southeast Asia said, “We have been partnering with some of India’s leading machine tool manufacturers for various application-specific offerings. We are excited to participate in IMTEX 2023 and are aligned with the objective to develop India as a leading machine tool manufacturer and early adopter of digital technology. SKF provides intelligent and clean solutions such as High-Speed Bearings for Machine Tools, Automatic Lubrication Systems, Spindle Refurbishment Service, RecondOil, and customized solutions across all stages of manufacturing for extended service life. Our aim is to proactively support Indian machine tool manufacturing industries by providing the right tools for optimal machine performance and reliability, achieving the maximum life cycle of your asset, reducing total cost of ownership, and accelerating the transition to net zero.”

Key exhibits at the SKF booth will include

Customized Super Precision Bearings for superior accuracy and running speed

Maintenance Products and Tools which help achieve the maximum service life of a bearing

Automatic Lubrication solutions for improved reliability and lesser environmental impact

Spindle Reliability 4.0 – Improving asset life cycle with SKF connected Technologies

RecondOil – Enabling a circular recovery and reuse of industrial lubrication oil while helping you cut lubrication costs, reduce environmental impact and CO2 emissions.

The machine tools industry is of strategic importance, both economically and technologically. SKF works closely with leading manufacturers to drive machine uptime and increase performance and reliability. The highlight of the event for SKF will be its state-of-the-art technology development – high-speed Super Precision Bearings, Automatic Lubrication Systems, Spindle Refurbishment Service and RecondOil technology.

Check out the SKF capability page: www.skf.com/us/industries/machine-tools

About SKF

SKF’s mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence, and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 81 732 million and the number of employees was 42,602.

For more information, please visit www.skf.com/in.

