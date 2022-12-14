Skit.ai Mentioned in the 2022 Gartner Competitive Landscape Conversational AI Platform Providers Report

Skit.ai, the leading Voice AI SaaS company, announced that it had been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Competitive Landscape Report for Conversational AI Platforms 2022.

To us, being mentioned in this report is a validation for Skit.ais voice technology and solution in the Conversational AI space. Gartner surveyed over 50 prominent Conversational AI platform providers in this Competitive Landscape report. The report mentions 33 vendors in the competitive landscape of conversational AI platform providers based on Gartner’s estimates of providers’ revenue in the calendar year 2021.

“We are delighted to be mentioned in Competitive Landscape: Conversational AI Platform Providersby Gartner in 2022,” said Sourabh Gupta, CEO, and Co-founder of Skit.ai. “The demand for conversational AI is multiplying as enterprises automate their customer contact centers. In our opinion, this mention reaffirms our commitment to delivering a voice-first future that can compete in a challenging market and improve customer engagement and satisfaction.“

In the report, Gartner estimates that the 2021 conversational AI platform market is $3.8 billion, growing at a rate of 55% year over year.

We think with rapid advances, Conversational AI holds the most promise of ushering in change and automation than any other technology. Adopting intuitive and intelligent everyday AI technology, such as Voice AI, is gathering momentum globally. We have added this recognition to the growing recognition list for Skit.ai.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Skit.ai

Skit.ai is the leading Voice AI SaaS company. Skit.ai’s Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform enables enterprises to automate contact center conversations at scale. Skit.ai has automated millions of calls for global enterprises across various industries, shifting the traditional contact center experience from automated responses to meaningful, human-feeling conversations.

We’ve received numerous awards and recognitions for our best-in-class technology, including:

CCW Excellence Awards 2022 for Disruptive Technology of the Year

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia start-ups 2021

Entrepreneur India’s Tech Startup of the Year in Artificial Intelligence 2021

Great Place to Work India – Certified™ï¸

Skit.ai is headquartered in New York City, NY, and has offices in Bengaluru, India. Visit Skit.ai For more information.