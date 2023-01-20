Sodexo BRS India Certified Great Place to Work for the 4th consecutive year

Read Time: 2 Minute, 44 Second

Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services India has been recognised as a Great Place to Work for the 4th year in a row. It is a testament to the commitment to creating a positive and fulfilling work culture at Sodexo.

Sodexo aspires to continue efforts to develop the workforces sense of purpose. “We shall remain committed to constantly seek to hear employees voices and embrace an inclusive environment that contributes to a better tomorrow,” said Anish Sarkar, CEO of Sodexo BRS India, “Having earned this recognition for the fourth consecutive year further motivates us to deliver superior experiences at the workplace and beyond.”

Employee Experience is at the core of Sodexos culture, and employees are at the heart of everything. In terms of credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie, Sodexo has improved scores in all five dimensions of the GPTW Trust Index.

“This certification recognises our efforts at achieving continued employee engagement by promoting fair, inclusive, and sustainable business practices. Through such recognitions, we continue to distinguish ourselves in a competitive market and maintain Sodexos status as an Employer-of-Choice,” said Suvarna Mishra, Vice President & Head – Human Resources.

As part of its Better Tomorrow 2025 initiative, Sodexo BRS India has committed to accomplishing a three-fold responsibility roadmap to ensure they reach the organisations full potential. The company plans to improve employees quality of life, ensure a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture that reflects and enriches the communities being served, and foster a culture of environmental responsibility within the workforce and workspace.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In India, the GPTW Institute partners with more than 1,400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Sodexo Group works towards creating a better every day for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services India is a trusted Employee Experience Partner to 11,000+ companies across the public and private sectors for more than 25 years. We deliver personalised solutions to meet the diverse needs of organisations for driving employee engagement and productivity.

Sodexos innovative, digital Multi-Benefit platform helps organisations deliver all employee benefits like meal, fuel, telecom, learning & development, health & wellness, and much more on a single card and app. The companys Gifting & Recognition offerings include Premium Pass Celebrations for festivals & special occasions and Premium Pass Rewards for ongoing rewards and recognition programmes.

