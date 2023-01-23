Sony India Introduces the New SRS-XV900, its Loudest and Most Powerful Wireless Party Speaker in Sony’s X-Series

Read Time: 4 Minute, 49 Second

Sony India today announced the launch of the new SRS-XV900, the most powerful and loudest Bluetooth party speaker in the wireless speaker X-series range. The speaker forms part of the “LIVE LIFE LOUD” vision to deliver exciting sound entertainment experiences to music lovers around the world. Life should be lived at full volume and that means being able to enjoy clear, rich sound from Sony’s new SRS-XV900 speaker to make the most of every single moment.

Sony SRS-XV900, wireless party speaker

1. Omnidirectional party sound with X-Balanced speaker

Sony India’s new SRS-XV900 lets you enjoy powerful omnidirectional party sound. This wireless speaker is designed to fill the space with sound. The non-circular diaphragm of the X-Balanced speaker unit gives more sound pressure and less distorted sound by maximizing the area of the speaker and jet bass booster delivers deep, punchy, powerful bass. The midrange drivers provide excellent vocals while the 6 tweeters on the front, side and back spread high frequency sound all around.

2. TV Sound booster connectivity for better TV sound experience

The SRS-XV900 speaker features Sonys unique function, TV Sound booster that lets you enjoy enhanced sound when watching TV. Deep bass and realistic high-frequency sound from the SRS-XV900 fills the room and boosts your TVs sound to provide a rich audio-visual experience, whether you are watching live performance videos or movies. Simply connect the optical cable (included) and select TV Sound Booster function irrespective of the TV brand or model[i]

3. Quick charging with long lasting battery life of 25 hours allows to enjoy your party

You can now take your sound anywhere around your home with 25-hour battery life on the SRS-XV900 that will keep the music going day and night. If you find your speaker’s running out of battery, there’s no need to worry. With the speaker’s quick charging, you can get 3 hours of playing time with just 10 minutes of charging. With the Battery Care Mode feature, you never have to worry about overcharging your speaker, making it more dependable for longer.

4. Mega Bass and Live Sound for enhanced music experience

The Mega Bass feature allows you to dial up the bass on your speaker, providing you with deep and punchy bass. With the new SRS-XV900 speaker, you can enjoy your music like it is live. With the Live Sound mode, you can recreate that unique atmosphere and re-live your favorite music experiences, over and over again. LIVE LIFE LOUD and create memorable moments with the SRS-XV900.

5. Convenient carry handle and wheels

The product comes with a convenient handle. Whenever you want to move the speaker you can hold the carry handle and tilt it back. Sturdy castors let you roll all the way to the party!

6. Fun and Entertaining features with karaoke double tracking

SRS-XV900 speaker is loaded with fun and entertaining features making it perfect for your party with friends. Plug in your microphone, pick a song, and sing your heart out. With two inputs (mic & guitar), you can even plug in a guitar and use the speaker as an amp. Further enrich your singing vocals with the Double Tracking feature via the Fiestable mobile app. You will also always have complete control of the speaker with the intuitive top touch panel that allows you to change function settings and lighting with just a touch.

7. Bluetooth connectivity and Party Connect

Party Connect via Bluetooth allows you to connect upto 100 compatible Sony Bluetooth speakers[ii] to enjoy synchronized sound and lighting for an extra-large party and to make sure everyone’s dancing to the same beat. In addition, the speaker allows you to plug in and play music with USB connectivity. And if your smartphone is running low on battery, you can even plug it into the speaker and have it charged directly. The SRS-XV900 also allows you to instantly connect the speaker to your smartphone using Bluetooth fast pair for Android.

8. Sony Music Center and Fiestable

The new SRS-XV900 is compatible with both Sony Music Center and Fiestable apps. With Sony Music Center you can select playlists, cue the next song, change lighting patterns, and sound modes all from the dance floor. Fiestable allows you to access fun features to help create the ultimate party atmosphere, such as making a party playlist, karaoke functions including Voice Changer and Echo, plus DJ control to add sound effects.

9. Sustainability matters

Sony India products are designed to deliver industry-leading sound quality with the environment in mind. Sony’s originally developed recycled plastic is used in the front and rear panels and internal parts of SRSXV900, reflecting how Sony strives to reduce the environmental impact of our products.

Price and Availability

The SRS-XV900 speaker will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India at the below price.

Model

Best Buy (in INR)

SRS-XV900

Rs. 69,990/-* (inclusive of Rs. 5000/-, cashback)

*This price is valid only during the republic day offer (i.e till 26th January 2023, or until stocks last).

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services.

[i] Non-Sony TV might need synchronization adjustment through Sony Music Center app [ii] Only compatible between SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33, SRS-XB23, SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500, SRS-XG500, SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300, SRS-XE200, LSPX-S3

