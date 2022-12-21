SPR City’s Midnight Jackpot Carnival Sees Brisk Sales

SPR City, Chennai’s premium township developer recently held a special midnight carnival offering special rates for flat owners on walk ins. Held at the SPR City Experience Centre, the Jackpot Midnight Carnival was held from 8 pm to 2 am last week.

Customers at the SPR Midnight Carnival

Initially scheduled for two days, the walk-inns and response from customers forced SPR to extend the Carnival to four days in total. Over the 4 days, there were more than 550 customer walk-ins, resulting in good bookings and inquiries. More than 350 of these walk-inns came in post-midnight and saw maximum amount of bookings

During the carnival the maximum interest was seen in the

Rs. 1.2 crores deal for a 2 bhk apartment and co-owned rental showroom, and in the

Rs. 1.5 crores offer for a 1500 sq. ft., 3 bhk apartment with a co-owned rental showroom

For standalone showrooms, the maximum interest was seen in co-owned showrooms that were priced from 10 to 25 lakhs

Mr. Navin Ranka, Director, SPR India said, “We are constantly launching new campaigns to prospective customers. SPR City has several unique campaigns and this was the latest. The turnout was good and I am happy to see that such an innovative marketing programme held at midnight succeeded in attracting large number of consumers. I am pleased with the walk-ins and bookings we received during the four days.”

About SPR India

SPR India is the developer behind SPR City – Chennai’s Largest Integrated Township which is well within the city at just 2 KM from Kilpauk. SPR City is being built with the concept of WORK- LIVE-LEARN-PLAY & COMMUNE. It will have the tallest Residential Tower in Chennai, Bespoke Origine Bungalows, The Shri Ram Universal school, India’s largest wholesale market with 5000+ shops and offices – Market of India, which is built to overcome the current trading challenges witnessed in unorganized traditional Indian markets, the wholesale centre provides a cohesive marketplace for business, and is expected to rival the biggest trade centres in China. Providing world-class infrastructure, logistics, supply, and trade ecosystem, Market of India is expected to transform India into a trade destination and will provide enable traders in India and South Asia to expand their business. It will also have SPR City Mall and 65+ World Class amenities.