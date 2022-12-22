Vijay Diwas, or in other words Victory Day is celebrated on December 16, marking the end of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. India declared victory on this day 51 years ago after Pakistan signed the Instrument of Surrender with the Liberation of Bangladesh. SRAM & MRAM Group salutes and honour the heroes who played their part in the liberation of Bangladesh.

The Indo-Pak War was historic in many ways, it was short merely lasting 13 days, and intense as it was fought on two borders. The war only lasted over 13 days and was fought on both the Eastern and Western fronts. It’s a historic event that transpired Pakistan surrendering to India.

SRAM & MRAM Group Pays Tribute to Vijay Divas Heroes Who Played their Part in the Liberation of Bangladesh

After the partition of India, two independent countries were formed – India and Pakistan. The latter consisted of East Pakistan (Bangladesh) and West Pakistan (Pakistan). In the year 1971, India declared support to Bangladesh (East Pakistan). On May 15, India launched Operation Jackpot, an operation to recruit, train, arm, equip, supply and advise Mukti Bahini fighters engaged in guerrilla warfare against the Pakistan military.

Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group, quoted,“India was instrumental in handling the Refugee crisis and settling the crisis. In world history, the war is one of the world’s shortest fought wars, which was short and intense, that was fought on both the Eastern and Western fronts over merely for 13 days.”

Today we profoundly recollect the famous battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali where Pakistan’s armoured forces were destroyed by resolute Indian troops, raids on the Pakistani town of Chachro, and others.

Speaking on the day, Vishal Ahuja, Global Sales Director, SRAM & MRAM Group, quoted, “Nation celebrates Vijay Diwas today to mark victory of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.”

“The war, which lasted 13 days, ended with the surrender of nearly 90,000 Pakistani soldiers – the largest surrender by an Army since World War-II. Among the Indians fighting the war were five heroes whose unforgettable contribution led to the decisive win,” said, Sanjeev Kumar, Sales and Operations Director, SRAM & MRAM Group.

“This important war is totally incomplete without an iconic figure that made this win possible, India’s Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw whose impeccable planning and strategy helped India secure one of the quickest victories in military history,” said, Mohini Yadav, Business Development Director, SRAM & MRAM Group.

To conclude, it was a proud moment for the Indian army, since it was a great win. The day is equally important for liberated Bangladesh, as it also helps them earn the status of an independent entity and is celebrated in Bangladesh as Bijoy Dibos.