The Lip Balm Company Celebrates 1st Anniversary with the Launch of Nayanthara Queen Bee Collection

Chennai based The Lip Balm Company (TLBC) celebrates its first birthday with a Special Edition Nayanthara Queen Bee collection, and a unique campaign: NO LEAD, ONLY RED!

The Lip Balm Company which just completed one year a few days back, celebrated its first birthday in an elegant cake cutting ceremony attended by Brand Ambassador Nayanthara and her team. For the first anniversary, The Lip Balm Company celebrates the spirit of strong woman leadership with the limited-edition Anniversary Queen Bee Collection dedicated to Brand Ambassador Nayanthara.

Featuring assorted lip balms handpicked by Nayanthara, the highlight of this special collection is a handcrafted beehive collectible box with a detachable fridge magnet, specially signed by the actor herself, for her fans and afficionados!

“In the last one year since its launch, the Lip Balm Company has delivered on several promises like vegan lip balms, plant-based tints, dedicated product lines for pregnancy and nursing moms, children safe lip balms, lip balms free of mutagenic ingredients, preservative free options, sustainable packaging, affordable Mini versions for students, sun protection lip balms, exotic antiaging lip balms, and lifestyle lip balms for gadget users,” said Janet Irene A, Chief Coordinator, E-Commerce Execution.

“These thoughtful offerings have been well and widely accepted, and The Lip Balm Company is now the first choice for anyone looking for safe and effective lip care,” Janet added.

For further information, please visit thelipbalmco.in.