The Red Dot Sale is Back with a Stunning Range to Elevate Your Style this Festive Season

India’s most awaited sale is here with exquisite and elegant picks for everyone. The Red Dot Sale at Soch stores across the country and online, will feature discounts of up to 50 percent off on a wide selection of Sarees, Salwar suits, Kurtas, Kurta Sets, Dress Materials, Tunics, and Kaftans.

Sochs red dot sale is live now in stores and online

While the wedding season is upon us, the Soch Red Dot Sale is making it all the more exciting by launching exclusive discounts on a plethora of products by providing us with jaw-dropping deals to make our celebrations even more special and glamorous. From providing us with options to nail the ethnic look as well as refreshing our wardrobe with everyday looks, Soch has it all to elevate your style! You can now get the best of ethnic wear at amazing offers and prices.

The Red Dot Sale unveils an array of rich fabrics like silk, silk blend, art silk, ornate brocades, chanderi, and georgette to offer from a palette of colors, to flaunt your Soch style. These elegant fabrics effortlessly parade your beauty and are here to make a statement. The magnificent products are available in a wide range of colors from subtle blues to vibrant pinks which recreate flawless and demanding looks catering to all your ethnic wear needs. You can now get Soch’s beautiful ethnic wear at never seen before prices and make every occasion beautiful.

Check out the collection at a Soch store near you or online at www.soch.com.

Now available at discounted prices, Kurti at Rs.399, Kurti Suits at Rs.999. Salwar suits at Rs. 1499. Sarees start at Rs. 899. Kaftans at 2249

Follow Soch on Instagram at – @sochstories, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Pinterest at-Soch, LinkedIn-Soch Apparels Pvt. Ltd. for regular updates.

About Soch

Soch launched its first exclusive outlet in February 2005, committed to a fashionable range of ethnic wear for women at affordable prices. The company, based out of Bangalore, has 154 stores (across 61 cities) at convenient locations in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bareilly, Bellary, Bhimavaram, Bhopal, Calicut, Cochin, Chennai, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Delhi, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Guntur, Gurgaon, Goa, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kannur, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Mangalore, Manipal, Mumbai, Mysore, Nellore, Patna, Pune, Pondicherry, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Raipur, Shivamogga, Salem, Thane, Trivandrum, Tumkur, Trichy, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Vizag. Soch is one of the most loved ethnic brands in the country, designed for the modern Indian woman. The brand has redefined the traditional Indian outfit for women of all ages, who effortlessly balance work and home while still looking their best. The brand offers a wide range of stylish and elegant designer ethnic wear like Sarees, Salwar suits, Kurtis, Tunics, Kurti suits, readymade Blouses, Dress Materials, and Bottoms.

For more information, please visit www.soch.com/in.