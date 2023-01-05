Trident Realty Registers Rs. 500 Crore Sale in its Project Trident Hills, Panchkula

Read Time: 2 Minute, 12 Second

Trident Realty, a pioneering real estate developer in India, has registered quick notable sales in its recently launched project Trident Hills in Panchkula. Launched in mid-November 2022, the company successfully sold residential plots with a sales value of Rs. 500 crores. Embracing the technology, 90% of the total inventory was booked online in just 20 mins by the buyers from the comfort of their homes.

Artistic Impression of the proposed township

The company has acquired a 200-acre plot of land in Panchkula and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore to develop this integrated luxury township. The project will be developed over the next 7-8 years and it will have the initial development of a 125-acre land parcel which includes plots and low-rise floors.

Mr. Parvinder Singh, CEO, Trident Realty, said, “Our focus is on planned developments in Tier-2 cities like Panchkula to capitalise on the acceptance of community living & positive buyer sentiments. The quick sales response shows the growing interest of buyers in the project and we are confident to see the increased traction going further.”

With its sizeable presence in NCR and MMR, the company has entered the Tier 2 real estate market with the launch of Trident Hills.

Located in the foothills of the Shivaliks, Trident Hills is an urban living space that offers a lush, green landscape in a pristine environment. Offering a luxurious lifestyle, this eco-friendly residential development will have several amenities & facilities for sports activity like tennis courts, basketball courts, cricket pitches, squash courts, badminton courts, air hockey tables, virtual gold, a gym, a meditation centre, pilates studio, and indoor game rooms. For children, there will be an outdoor play area with a sandpit, an arts and crafts studio, music and dance studio as well. The property will also feature a daycare, along with nursery and primary schools.

In addition to banquets and party lawns, Trident Hills will feature cafes, sports & party lounges, snooker & billiard rooms, cards rooms, chess rooms, terrace seating, a stargazing deck, auditoriums, private screen theatres, guest rooms, a pool with open bar, and senior citizens rooms.

About Trident Realty

Established in 2008, Trident Realty is an innovation-led, future-focused real estate developer. The company has been a pioneering force behind the rapidly changing skylines of NCR, MMR & Tri-City (Chandigarh), with its footprints across residential, retail, commercial, and hospitality sectors. The company has delivered over 20.34 million sq. ft. of residential & commercial space in the high-growth centers, and 12.91 million sq. ft. is under various stages of construction in residential, retail, hospitality, and commercial segment.

