TVS Credit Provides Vocational Skills and Livelihood through its Community Support Initiative ‘Saksham’

TVS Credit Services Limited, one of Indias leading NBFCs, recently launched a new batch of students for vocational training and livelihood courses under its community support initiative, Saksham. This initiative resonates with the brands mission of Empowering India.

Since 2018, the programme has been implemented in collaboration with the NGO Yuva Parivartan across seven locations pan-India, impacting the lives of more than 750 people. The courses include sales associate/retail sales, computers, tally/account executive, nursing assistant, wireman, vocational training like tailoring, beautician, and farm-based courses, including vegetable farming, organic farming, and vermicomposting, among others.

Commenting on the initiative, Charandeep Singh, Head of Marketing at TVS Credit, said, “In line with our mission of Empowering India, we are furthering this commitment with the self-development courses under the Saksham initiative, which has been providing stable livelihood opportunities in multiple disciplines. Our aim is to not just fulfil aspirations of our customers through our thoughtfully designed products but also to empower their communities through such initiatives.”

The Basic Computer and Tally courses offered under Saksham are designed in such a way that narrows the digital literacy gap and also paves the way for tech-centric livelihood opportunities. To date, Saksham has nurtured the lives of 70 students in Bangalore, of which 54 are now employed and financially independent.

Milind Chitre, CEO of Yuva Parivartan, Kherwadi Social Welfare Association, added, “We have been partnering with TVS Credit through their Saksham initiative since 2018, both in urban (Indore, Raipur, Bangalore) and rural areas (Nagpur, Chandrapur, Aurangabad and Gadchiroli). We are happy to be associated with like-minded organisations like TVS Credit to ensure sustainable economic and social development for the underprivileged youth.”

Bharat, an alumnus of the Saksham Programme from Bangalore, said, “Thanks to the Saksham programme and TVS Credit for giving me an opportunity to learn about Basic Computers that helped me clear my Engineering degree and paved the way for me to become a teacher at Yuva Parivartan. I take pride in stating that an MNC has recently selected me for a job.“

TVS Credit remains committed to improving the lives of its customers as well as communities.

About TVS Credit Services Ltd.

TVS Credit Services Limited is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the RBI. With over 31,000 touchpoints across India, the company aims to empower Indians to dream bigger and fulfil their aspirations. Being the number one financier for TVS Motor Limited and one of the leading tractor financiers, TVS Credit has a fast-growing footprint in Two Wheeler Loans, Tractor Loans, Consumer Loans, Used Car Loans, Used Commercial, Vehicle Loans, and Business Loans segment. Powered by robust new-age technologies and data analytics, the company has served more than 9.4 million happy customers with the help of its 17,000+ employees.