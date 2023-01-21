Read Time: 2 Minute, 44 Second

Sir Ralf Speth, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in the field of Science (Doctor of Science, honoris causa) from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom. The honorary degree was conferred by the University of Warwick Chancellor Baroness Catherine Ashton of Upholland.

TVS Motor Company’s Chairman Sir Ralf Speth conferred with University of Warwick’s Honorary Doctorate

Sir Ralf is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, and a Fellow of the Royal Society. An honorary professor at Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), he has been closely associated with WMG ever since obtaining his engineering doctorate in 2008, under the pioneering leadership of former WMG Chairman, Lord Bhattacharyya. An outstanding engineer with a vast experience in the global automotive industry, Sir Ralf has held leadership roles with some of the renowned automotive and industrial giants such as Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, Ford, Tata Motors, and The Linde Group. He was appointed Honorary Knight Commander of the British Empire and an Additional Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Commenting on the honour, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, said, “My heartiest congratulations to Ralf for this well-deserved recognition. Over his distinguished career in automotive and industrials of more than four decades, he has built world class products and brands. He has been relentlessly working towards transforming the industry with his passion for technology and strive for excellence.This honour is a testament to his leadership, vision, and dedication to the industry, and we are privileged to have him lead TVS Motor Company in its transformational journey.”

Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company, said, “Sir Ralf’s exemplary leadership skills, tremendous vision for the industry, and discerning approach towards technology make him unique. His energy and passion is inspiring. We are proud to have him amongst us. We wish him many more accolades recognising his immense contributions to the industry.”

Sir Ralf has a degree in engineering from the University of Applied Sciences Rosenheim, Germany, and a doctorate of engineering in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration at the University of Warwick.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

About Post Author