U.S. Grains Council India Office Opens in New Delhi

The U.S. Grains Council (USGC), a private, global non-profit export market development organization supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, opened its newest office in New Delhi, India. To commemorate the occasion, a team of Council leadership comprised of the president, vice president and executive board have arrived in Delhi to inaugurate the office and participate in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Society of Indian Automobile Association (SIAM) at the Auto Expo 2023.

The U.S. Grains Council (USGC) leadership team at the launch of their office in New Delhi

The Council has been in India for more than 25 years, working with government officials to create market access for distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS) and ethanol for fuel. In recent years, USGC has been working with multiple stakeholders to build awareness around ethanol and its benefits. The opening of this new office marks an important milestone in USGC’s journey and commitment to enable Indo-U.S. trade, develop markets and improve lives.

On the occasion, Ryan LeGrand, USGC President and CEO, said, “The U.S.-India trade relationship has never been better. India is already our second largest ethanol trading partner – all brought in for industrial purposes. With its ambitious ethanol blending program, India is poised to be one of the leading ethanol markets in the world. There is great potential for India and the U.S. to collaborate and for India to increase its ethanol blending capacity. Given this background, we have carved out a separate regional office to work jointly with our stakeholders to build India’s sustainable ethanol blending program.“

As part of her welcome note, Alejandra Danielson Castillo, USGC Director in India, said, “India is a vibrant economy with growing energy needs, and ethanol offers a good solution to offset the import bill as well as move toward net-zero. The U.S. underwent a similar transformation and movement toward biofuels. It has developed a robust regulatory framework and infrastructure to support its biofuel industry and address climate change.”

“Our farmer members and agribusinesses would like to share the benefits of our experience with India to ease the transition to higher blends in areas like transport, pricing, logistics and environmental considerations.”

USGC has been particularly active in the region by being a significant part of conversations to promote the use of biofuels and clean energy in India. With this new office, USGC will also be able to establish a Centre of Excellence to disseminate knowledge and share best practices with all stakeholders.

About USGC

The U.S. Grains Council develops export markets for U.S. barley, corn, sorghum and related products, including distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS) and ethanol. With a full-time presence in 28 locations, the Council operates programs in more than 50 countries and the European Union. The Council believes exports are vital to global economic development and to U.S. agriculture’s profitability. Detailed information about the Council and its programs is online at www.grains.org.

