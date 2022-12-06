Urban Yog Launches Hair Removal Spray for Women; Offers Painless Experience under 10 Minutes

Womens beauty & personal care brand, Urban Yog, introduced a painless hair removal spray for women. The multipurpose hair removal spray is an extension of the brands Be Bold, Be the Change ethos that aims to change womens traditional approach towards personal care.

Newly launched Urban Yog Hair Removal Cream Spray

Designed to provide a painless hair removal experience, the Urban Yog Hair Removal Cream Spray comes in a foam-based texture that leaves the skin supple and removes tan. It is made with a unique formulation of aloe vera and tulip extracts. Aloe veras natural ingredient has anti-inflammatory properties, which help to reduce dryness, fight skin ageing, and lock skin moisture. The natural ingredient-Tulip is rich in antioxidant and increases collagen production, and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In addition to the convenient and hassle-free application, the dermatologically tested product removes unwanted hair fast and effectively within 6-8 minutes.

Urban Yog Hair Removal Cream Spray | Painless Experience under 10 Minutes | Tulip Fragrance

Link of the video: bit.ly/3EOaYDl

Speaking on the launch of the product, Hemant Raulo, Founder Urban Yog says, “For years, women have been bearing the pain of waxing, experiencing the nicks and cuts through shaving or dealing with dark skin due to chemical-based hair removal products. Through this time-saving product, we target to eliminate the undesirable, painful hair removal experience. The spray is a smart, time-saving solution that cuts down trips to the salon and other services. We aim to continue developing products that help women make the bold and the right choice when it comes to their beauty and personal care.“

Urban Yog offers bold, affordable, and innovative beauty and personal care products spanning menstrual, skin, and hair care categories. All the products are alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, suitable for all skin types, and are available on their website and Amazon.

About Urban Yog

Urban Yog is a womens beauty and personal care brand from the house of GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. The brand was founded in 2019 and has been continuously innovating solutions for bold women who wish to bring change in themselves and society.

Website: urbanyog.com.