Viridian RED Carries the Invest in Haryana Initiative Forward

After making its presence felt at the Invest Haryana Roadshow in Dubai under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Viridian RED, the 2nd largest License holder of WTCs globally, is looking forward to taking the next step in aligning its vision with the Government of Haryana to help amp up trade and investment opportunities in the region. RED is leveraging WTCs’ global network to promote business opportunities in Haryana, especially in Faridabad, to attract domestic as well as international investors.

IMT Faridabad

The group has recently received licenses for its plotted developments in Faridabads Sector 111 to Sector 114, this will give momentum to ongoing joint initiatives like Growth District Faridabad, which is primarily focused to bring investment and job opportunities in areas within and around IMT Faridabad. These plotted developments are under DDJAY (Deen Dayal Awas Yojana), which is an initiative taken by the Haryana Government to develop high-density plotted colonies. Sector 111 to Sector 114 in Faridabad is ideally located near five expressways and will fall on the main route connecting Noida Greenfield International Airport to Delhi.

Ms. Neena Roy, Senior Vice President – Customer Engagement and Distribution at Viridian RED, said, “We are committed to working closely with the government to align our efforts to promote major infrastructure projects and drive new investment opportunities in Faridabad. World Trade Centers have a demonstrated history of promoting their respective locations as top destinations for businesses and investors; we are working on establishing a similar plan for Faridabad.”

Invest Haryana Roadshow in Dubai, where WTC presented Haryana as an outstanding investment destination, received a roaring response from the business community. Taking the overwhelming response as inspiration, the group is now focused on making significant strides towards bringing Growth District Faridabad to the forefront of the world. In the past, WTC has successfully delivered PPP arrangements with the UP government through the Mobile Open Exchange (MoX) and is confident of repeating their success story in Haryana as well.

With its well-developed infrastructure, booming industrial sector, and seamless connectivity, Faridabad is poised to evolve as one of the hottest real estate investment destinations on the map of NCR. Faridabad in Haryana is one of the rapidly growing industrial areas in India. The city has a unique strategic locational advantage and robust industrial infrastructure. Additionally, the city is known for its excellent connectivity, strong policy frameworks, and a large pool of skilled workforce. Besides being the major industrial city in Haryana, Faridabad is emerging as a leader in the automobile, logistics, food processing, IT/ITeS, and textile sectors.

About Viridian RED

Viridian RED is widely recognized as a catalyst and for its leadership position in the real estate landscape. With a vision to deliver innovative and quality real estate solutions in India, Viridian Real Estate Development was established as a vital part of Viridian’s integrated development platform, comprising of investments, development and asset management functions.

Viridian RED is further setting new benchmarks by taking the immense potential of the World Trade Centre to all of India. The company has already identified important centres of commerce that will be key drivers for growth and has planned a strategic roadmap for a comprehensive rollout of WTCs across India and ASEAN.