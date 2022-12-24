VyapaarJagat.com is celebrating National Startup Day by organizing Vyapaar Jagat Startup Growth Show which will be held on 16th January 2023 at World Trade Center in Mumbai to recognize and reward the efforts of the startups in India, that have the potential to enable the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vision to make India an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the coming years.

VyapaarJagat Growth Show

Through this initiative, Startups will not only benefit from the recognition but will also attract lucrative financial, partnership, business support and talented human resource to their entities. They will also act as an inspiration to the youth of India to start up something on their own.

How an entrepreneur can participate to VYAPAAR JAGAT GROWTH SHOW

Apply for INDIA’S GROWTH ICON award.

Become a Speaker at MSME & Startup Virtual Convention and Tell your Story.

Promote Business/Product/Service.

Become an Event Partner (Service/Goods Barter).

Attend Vyapaar Jagat Growth Show at World Trade Center Mumbai.

Become a PeersBoard.com Member for the business growth.

Vyapaar Jagat Growth Show aims to honour and recognize new and budding entrepreneurs in different industries and sectors such as manufacturing, retail, services, technology, oil and gas, healthcare, finance, IT, telecommunications and so on.

Benefits of Award Nomination:

Social Media Marketing (worth of 25000 INR)

FREE Entry to Mumbai Event (worth of 2000 INR)

Speaking opportunity during Convention/Talk Show

Certificate of Nomination/Recognition

Brand Story/Video Interview Coverage (worth of 15000 INR)

Business Listing on VyapaarJagat.com (worth of 10000 INR)

Wide Media Coverage (Print & Digital) and tons of other benefits….

The Crucial Award Winner Selection

The selection is the most crucial part with multiple step process. Once registration for nomination is over, promising nominees are shortlisted based on their performances as per information received. Afterwards, these entries are put for the Public Voting‘ process. In addition to this, the entries will be scrutinized by a Jury Panel of eminent personalities. The 25:75 formula will be applied, where 25 % of the public vote and 75 % of the jurys consent will be taken into account.

VyapaarJagat Growth Show is India’s most prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates contribution of entrepreneurs to the success of national mission for AATMA NIRBHAR BHARAT.

Apply for Indias Growth Icon Award at www.startupshow.in/awards/

Submit your profile to Become a speaker to submit your story at forms.gle/iyauxn3sC2To1GhN9

Submit your profile to Become an Event Partner at forms.gle/L5sfFEvASrzgXS9T7

Hurry! Applications closing soon.

This event will provide a uniquely immersive experience to more than 2500 delegates, recognizing 100+ entrepreneurs via awards in presence of 1000+ industry leaders and thousands of business professionals at VyapaarJagat Growth Show, Mumbai. The aim is to create new knowledge, survival manual strategies and connections that are needed to start and grow a business. Join us in our endeavour to redefine the notion of entrepreneurship.

IMPORTANT DATES

6th-8th Jan 2023 – STARTUP Virtual Convention

16th Jan 2023 – Winners Felicitation + Startup Growth Show at World Trade Centre Mumbai

16th Jan 2023 – Exhibitions & Open Networking at Mumbai

KEY ATTRACTIONS

3 Days Virtual + 1 Day Physical in Mumbai

Keynote Speakers

10+ Panel Discussions

10000+ Virtual Attendees

20+ Vyapaar Ratna Award Categories

20+ Startup Award Categories

10+ Exhibitors

500+ Successful Entrepreneurs Networking In Person

Gala Awards Night in Mumbai

VyapaarJagat Song: www.youtube.com/watchv=CW90TNNSit8

What our Participants say www.youtube.com/watchv=pV54jh2Q0Vg&t=3s

Winners Byte: www.youtu.be/CJiQaftm6do

Recent Event Highlight: www.youtu.be/fN1okkqJw9A

Sponsors & Partners

Vyapaar Jagat Growth Show is supported and partnered with PeersBoard.com, Vyapaar Jagat TV, ObesityDoctor.in by Dwarika Clinic, Swagger Unit, Sublimis Technologies, BLL [Business Leadership League], NewsVoir, Growing Buddies, Single Desk, Brainywolf Eduhub, Cotton India and also Supported by other initiatives such as Wadhawani Foundation, Fempreneur Conference & Awards, Greenpreneur Convention & Awards, Zalsaa Cultural Awards etc…

After your registration, you can join the WhatsApp group for networking with other participants, sponsors, partners and speakers, click here to join www.chat.whatsapp.com/L5JYUFXkz6lF4s4ieNpp1s

We are just a call away if you have any questions, know more www.wa.me/919879933475