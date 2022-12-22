With the Festivities in the Air, Christmas Brunches and New Year Parties are Back in Full Swing

After two year of silent New Year, party lovers can sway the new year eve in style in Gurgaon

Groove to exciting music and rock the dance floor at Reflex Gurgaon on 31st night

Reflex Gurgaon brings a range of culinary delights for the guests to enjoy on Christmas Eve

It is that time of the Year again! Reflex Gurgaon helps its guests to plan the most memorable stylish Christmas and New Year Party in Gurgaon. One can come and experience an unforgettable Christmas brunch as well, with their loved ones enjoying lip-smacking food menu, top quality beverages & friendly service. Dining at this massive lifestyle lounge is a unique experience to be savoured even by the most well-heeled and affluent party lovers, this dinner experience will steal itself into your soul with a plethora of uniquely blended elements: gourmet food and beverages; an expansive view of the vibrant premium lounge with high-ceiling chandeliers and one-of-a-kind wall art.

Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining Ambience

Party season is back as the Christmas spirit is revived and people are out in the streets to enjoy winter carnivals all around. Whether one chooses from festive lunch or wants to join one of the stylish party nights: Reflex Gurgaon has it all.

Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining Delicacy

Celebrate Christmas on 24th and 25th December at Reflex Gurgaon and get transported to a resplendent festive season amidst a perfect venue for glamorous Christmas parties, with delicious set menus. This will be the first ever Santa Claus visiting Gurgaon at Reflex to shower surprise gifts for the guests during Christmas. Enjoy an extravagant Christmas brunch under the winter sun at Reflex Gurgaon. A succulent Festive Buï¬et from noon till early evening at this magnificent luxury lounge will make for a memorable year ending event. The brunch shall be inclusive of food and beverages and in-house delicacies freshly prepared by the skilled culinary team along with live entertainment. All can be availed in a steller deal of only INR 1499 per adult.

Planning a swanky new year party in Gurgaon Look no further than Reflex Gurgaon. The party in this uber-chic premium lifestyle lounge is a stylish way to welcome the New Year with a feeling of luxury and happiness. Guests can enjoy unlimited food and drinks while dancing the night away to the beats of the DJ. Take advantage of this exclusive offering and steal the deal at INR 9000 enjoying a groovy time on 31st December, only between 8:00 PM – 1:30 AM.

Reflex Gurgaon offers luxury decor and ambience which is infused with a 30-foot-high ceiling with royal chandeliers and a 15 ft tall LED screen. This place is known for drinks and signature cocktails done by one of India’s famous and finest mixologists, Yangdup Lama; gourmet food and lively entertainment. The Craft Beers recipes are designed by Celebrity Brewer Ishan Grover a.k.a the BeerBaba.

About Reflex Gurgaon

Reflex Gurgaon offers Happy Hours all throughout the week from Monday till Thursday. For ladies to make memories with their girly gang, look no further than spending a relaxed wednesday evening at Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining for a quick mid-week fun. Get ready to splurge on a classy evening amidst the aesthetic interiors for a beautiful photo opp at this place; sipping into unlimited cocktails from 8pm onwards. On Sundays, enjoy a subtle evening listening to Pop Retro music with your friends and families. One can cherish these moments at Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining while grooving to the beats of the DJ music, who will keep you entertained throughout the evening till late night.