Nick Jonas is caught between Priyanka Chopra, birthday girl Sophie Turner in this hilarious photo

As Sophie Turner celebrates her 25th birthday on February 21, her family lined up to wish her with hilarious photos and offbeat messages. If Nick Jonas dug out a throwback photo from his wedding to Priyanka Chopra to wish the Game of Thrones actor, Joe Jonas revealed that his wife has two moods.

Joe shared two photos of the actor on Instagram with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally. love you opsophiet ”to which Sophie replied,“ I love you. ”

Sophie’s father-in-law had the sweetest birthday wish for the X-Men actor.

He shared a poster of Sophie from X-Men: Dark Phoenix and wrote, “Happy Birthday to our sweet Daughter-in-Law opsophiet. We are so thankful that you are in our lives and in our hearts. Our DIL can move things with her mind! Love you. ”

Priyanka took to her Instagram account to wish the Game of Thrones’ actor on her birthday.

Priyanka Chopra wished Sophie Turner on her birthday. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra / Instagram)

Priyanka, who has previously admitted being a Game of Thrones’ fan, had often spoken about the bond she shares with her sister-in-laws Sophie and Danielle Jonas.

“I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle [Jonas] and Sophie [Turner], and just inheriting the family by proxy. Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together, ”Priyanka told Elle magazine in an interview.

Nick Jonas shared a throwback photo on Sophie Turner’s birthday. (Photo: Nick Jonas / Instagram)

Nick, on the other hand, shared an unseen photo of Sophie Turner from his pre-wedding festivities. Sharing the photo which has Nick, Priyanka and Sophie in the backseat while Joe is driving the car, the Sucker singer wrote, “Happy Birthday, Sophie.”

Sophie Turner thanked her fans for their birthday wishes. (Photo: Sophie Turner / Instagram)

Later in the day, Sophie shared an adorable selfie of herself on her Instagram stories. She thanked her fans and family for their wishes. “Thank you for the birthday wishes. 25-ing and thriving, ”she wrote over the picture.

Kevin Jonas shared this adorable picture to wish Sophie Turner on her birthday. (Photo: Sophie Turner / Instagram)

Sophie, who rose to fame with her Game of Thrones character, was last seen in the Quibi series Survive. The actor, who got married to Joe Jonas to 2019, welcomed their first child in July last year.