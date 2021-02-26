Navigation
Night curfew extended by two weeks in 4 cities
National News

In light of rising Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government Friday decided to extend night curfew for 15 more days in the four cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, even as 460 new infections were reported on the day.

In a core committee meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, it was also decided to increase Covid-19 surveillance activities with Dhanvantari raths as well as intensive screening at state borders.

In compliance with the central health ministry’s directive, the state will be administering the vaccines to those above 60 years and those aged between 45 and 59 years but with serious comorbidities, certified by a registered medical practitioner, starting March 1. Till date, more than 4.07 lakh healthcare workers and 4.14 lakh frontline workers have received the first dose.

