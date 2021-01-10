Nilkamal introduces India’s first holistic sleep solutions brand, Doctor Dreams

India’s favourite furniture brand, Nilkamal has recently introduced the country’s first holistic sleep solutions brand – Doctor Dreams. Targeted towards millennial digital savvy audience, the brand offers a variety of products, solutions and digital experiences including innovative Mattresses, Mattress Protectors, Pillows, beds and more that can be accessed by consumers at their convenience, at the click of a button! With an innovative design that comes packed in a box, Doctor Dreams mattresses are the embodiment of the brand’s proposition, ‘Happy Sleep Delivered.’

Recognizing the importance of sleep in the overall mental and physical well-being of a person, Doctor Dreams leveraged social listening to understand the numerous sleep related pain points of a consumer. Basis this understanding and driven by the passion to offer the best sleep solution to this country, Doctor Dreams created a comprehensive sleep ecosystem with its host of products, accessories and softer solutions. Doctor Dreams mattresses have been designed keeping in mind the sleep patterns, body ergonomics and India’s prevalent weather condition. In addition to the world class products, Doctor Dreams has created a host of digital experiences such as the Sleep Journal, Sleep music and Sleep stories.

Commenting on Doctor Dreams, Mr. Vinod Khandelwal, Sr. General Manager, (E-com head and Buying), Nilkamal Ltd. says, “Sleep is everybody’s happy hour and a body’s intrinsic need. As a team we are on a mission to deliver the happiest sleep. We are working towards a comprehensive sleep ecosystem where we look beyond products and leverage technology and services to ensure that our customers get the most comfortable and happy sleep. Doctor Dreams Mattress comes with a 100 nights free trial to ensure that every customer is fully satisfied with our offerings. Going forward we intend to expand our basket of offering to cover every aspect of sleep by influencing all 5 senses. Our aim is to create a lasting relationship going beyond a transactional one that ends with a product purchase. We want to be known as a service brand rather than a products brand.”

Doctor Dreams mattresses come in two varieties:

Doctor Dreams Max , an orthopaedic mattress layered with green gel foam to keep it cool followed by memory foam which adapts to one’s body shape. The mattress is enveloped in anti-microbial TENCELTM fabric, making it resistant to dust mites, fungus, and bacteria.

, an orthopaedic mattress layered with green gel foam to keep it cool followed by memory foam which adapts to one’s body shape. The mattress is enveloped in anti-microbial TENCELTM fabric, making it resistant to dust mites, fungus, and bacteria. Doctor Dreams Plus, this twin layered mattress combines comfort with modern-day convenience

The Doctor Dreams Bread pillow is a revolutionary 3 layered pillow, designed to provide extraordinary sleeping comfort. The pillow is made up of extra plush luxurious responsive textile fabric, which has a Tencel and Nylon blend that is more absorbent than cotton and softer than silk. This exclusive technology used in the fabric cools five times faster than regular polyester fabric. The Softcell construction, features 12 individual pockets filled with down alternative fibers, that ensure a cushioned and extra soft sleeping surface.

One can flip the pillow for a different feature – its gel layered ventilated memory foam core, with pressure relieving memory foam support and a temperature neutral gel layer at the top. The microfiber core at the center facilitates height adjustment as per personal preference.

The Tencil fabric mattress protector is tailored using exclusive microfiber and Tencel blended fabric that provides better moisture management to ensure cooling effect on top. This mattress protector is water and stain resistant.

Doctor Dreams also offers a 100 nights free trial and 10 years warranty on mattress purchase (subject to terms and conditions).

Doctor Dreams is backed by the technology, quality and logistics might of Nilkamal ltd. This has helped the brand to bring international quality products curated for the Indian consumer at an affordable price. The last mile service is facilitated by the Nilkamal infrastructure to ensure a seamless experience for the customer.

Explore the world of Doctor Dreams at https://doctordreams.com/.