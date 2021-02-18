No labors migrated from Gujarat during lockdown: CR Paatil

Not a single labourer had migrated from Gujarat to their native following imposition of lockdown in the country owing to Covid-19 pandemic since they had confidence that they will get both food and shelter, state BJP president CR Paatil said Thursday.

Paatil was addressing a public gathering of party workers in Surat that was also virtually streamed live to different wards of five other municipal corporations of the state which are going to polls this month.

Referring to the pandemic, Paatil said, “In the entire country, whether it is Delhi, Mumbai or some other cities, people started migrating to their native from the evening of the day lockdown was imposed. But, not a single worker migrated from Gujarat. ”

“BJP workers of entire Gujarat went to the localities where the laborers were residing and arranged for their food… A number of women made rotis at their home and provided (to the laborers). And it was because of this that migration of (labourers) did not begin even after first and second lockdown. As both – rotlo (food) and otlo (shelter) – were there, ”Paatil added.