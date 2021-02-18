Navigation
No labors migrated from Gujarat during lockdown: CR Paatil
National News

No labors migrated from Gujarat during lockdown: CR Paatil

1 min read


Not a single labourer had migrated from Gujarat to their native following imposition of lockdown in the country owing to Covid-19 pandemic since they had confidence that they will get both food and shelter, state BJP president CR Paatil said Thursday.

Paatil was addressing a public gathering of party workers in Surat that was also virtually streamed live to different wards of five other municipal corporations of the state which are going to polls this month.

Referring to the pandemic, Paatil said, “In the entire country, whether it is Delhi, Mumbai or some other cities, people started migrating to their native from the evening of the day lockdown was imposed. But, not a single worker migrated from Gujarat. ”

“BJP workers of entire Gujarat went to the localities where the laborers were residing and arranged for their food… A number of women made rotis at their home and provided (to the laborers). And it was because of this that migration of (labourers) did not begin even after first and second lockdown. As both – rotlo (food) and otlo (shelter) – were there, ”Paatil added.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Unnao of that Yogi kingdom again, 2 Dalit girls killed in ‘poisoning’ rescued from the land!

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

This Petrol Pump Free Petrol in Tamil Nadu: Petrol Pump Offers Free Fuel For Children Who Recite Thiruvalluvar’s Couplets | national

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: