Not foreign, local candidates are more excited about the poster election candidate should be from their own place poster came up with this message | national

Political pressure has started around this poster.

#: The poster came to the center of the discussion again. This time the poster was read in Bhatar of East Burdwan district asking the locals to be the ruling party’s candidate. In the interest of development of the area, a demand has been made to make a local person a candidate of the ruling party in the banner flex. Political controversy has started over who put up this poster. According to the poster, Bhumiputra MLA is wanted in the interest of development of the people of Bhatar. Remove the external MLA and save the allowance. There is a lot of excitement around the poster. Residents of the area are talking about this poster.

Assembly vote ahead. The Election Commission will announce the election schedule on any day. Political parties are also busy compiling candidate lists across the region. The list of candidates will be announced as soon as the election is declared, so the top leadership of the party is now busy in finalizing where the candidates will be. Just before that list was made, ‘Remove the external MLA’, in the interest of the development of the people of Bhatar, Bhumiputra MLA is wanted – the area of ​​six lapa allowance on the poster. Flex has also been put up somewhere. Posters have been put up at Bhatar Railway Station, Bus Stand, Kamarpara Junction, Nasigram Junction, Muratipur, Mahata and Balgona areas. Residents of the area are standing and looking at those posters. People are talking about this poster banner. In tea shops, the topic of posters is being discussed. There are various speculations about who can be the candidate.

Subhash Mandal, Trinamool MLA of Bhatare Assembly constituency in East Burdwan. He is not a resident of Bhatar. His home is in Guskara town of Aushagram police station area. A number of Bhatar residents posted the poster on social media. Curiosity surrounds colorful posters in the name of citizens.

Political pressure has started around this poster. However, Subhash Mandal, the MLA of Bhatar, told the media by telephone that he did not know about the poster. Former Trinamool MLA of India Banamali Hazra said, “I will not be able to give this poster to anyone. However, the BJP is not giving up on this issue. Rajkumar Haldar, president of the party’s 33rd constituency, said the poster was read because of a grassroots factionalism. It has nothing to do with the BJP.



Saradindu Ghosh

Published by:Debalina Datta First published:February 17, 2021, 7:02 AM IST

