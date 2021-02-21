Navigation
Notification for Punjab’s new civic bodies likely this week
National News

Notification for Punjab’s new civic bodies likely this week

2 min read


The Punjab government is likely to issue notification for the new civic bodies, the elections for which were held last week. Mohali is also likely to get its mayor by the mid of this week. The mayor will be elected after the newly elected councilors take an oath.

Deliberations were on to select the new mayor. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s younger brother Amarjeet Singh Jeeti Sidhu is a frontrunner as the majority of councilors are in favor of appointing him mayor.

A Congress councilor told The Indian Express that the majority of councilors had thrown their weight behind Jeeti Sidhu. The Congress had won the civic body by winning 37 out of 50 wards.

The Congress defeated the SAD, BJP and former mayor Kulwant Singh-led Azad Group. While both SAD and BJP were routed failing to win a single ward, the Azad Group managed to win 11 wards.

With the Azad Group getting a good share of votes, it was speculated that the Congress could make a mayor outside Sidhu’s family to consolidate its vote bank in Mohali city but the party sources said that Jeeti Sidhu’s name had been almost finalized for the post of mayor .

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates Sports

Women Empowerment in the field of Cricket: TCL Women Cricket Season 2

3 min read
Kolkata Updates National News

COVID-19 Positive Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Admitted to the hospital

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

CINI to Aware, Sensitize and Response to COVID-19

2 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
%d bloggers like this: