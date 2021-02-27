NTA JEE Main 2021: February session cut-off likely to go up, say experts

NTA JEE Main 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (NTA JEE Main 2021) concluded on February 26. After analyzing the difficulty level of the engineering entrance test, the experts predicted that the cut-off this year will be above 90 per cent. Ramesh Batlish, head, FIITJEE Noida said, “Due to the overall difficulty level, the cut-offs are expected to be slightly higher than the last year.However, the actual cut-off will depend on the remaining sessions of March, April and May.

According to professor Snehasish Banerjee from Roy’s institute, Kolkata, “The cut-off for the general category may vary between 90 to 100, while for the reserved category, it will be between 60 to 70. The candidates scoring around 200 can expect a percentile between 90 to 100. ”

Saurabh Kumar, director academics, Vidyamandir Classes said, “The cut-off this year can be around 90 percentile which is between 100 to 110 marks.. As the difficulty level of the paper was higher this year, it can impact the cut-off. Some of the questions were from the old CBSE syllabus. ”

JEE Main 2021 cut-off: Determining factors

The cut-off will be prepared considering various factors that affect the exam – total number of aspirants appeared, number of available seats, difficulty level of the exam, previous year cut-off trends.

A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates have registered for the February session this year. The paper was reviewed as moderately difficult, with difficulty level of maths, physics, chemistry varied session wise.

The answer key of JEE Main is likely to be released next week, following which the result will be announced. The next session in March will be held from March 15 to 18.