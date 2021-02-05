Nusrat congratulated the Chief Minister on Twitter for the state budget MP and actress Nusrat Jahan congratulates Mamata Banerjee for Bengal Budget 2021 | kolkata

Navigation
Nusrat congratulated the Chief Minister on Twitter for the state budget
MP and actress Nusrat Jahan congratulates Mamata Banerjee for Bengal Budget 2021

2 min read


MP and actress Nusrat Jahan congratulates Mamata Banerjee for Bengal Budget 2021

Nusrat wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the extraordinary state budget. This budget promises to take Bengal to new heights through unprecedented development.”

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee presented the outgoing budget of the second Trinamool government (Bengal Budget 2021) just before the West Bengal Elections 2021. Standing in the assembly, the Chief Minister announced a set of projects for West Bengal As if Mamata has passed in the role of Kalpataru

Actress Nusrat Jahan tweeted congratulations to Mamata after the presentation of the budget. On Friday, Nusrat wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the extraordinary state budget. This budget promises to take Bengal to new heights through unprecedented development.”

The infographics of Mamata’s budget posted by Nusrat highlighted some of the “important points of the budget.

  • 150 crore allocated for tea garden workers
  • Tk 25,000 crore for Matrubandana project
  • Self-help groups can get loans up to Rs 10 lakh
  • Loan up to Rs 10 lakh for tourism development
  • Tabs will be given to 9 lakh students every year for higher education

Published by:Subhapam Saha

First published:February 5, 2021, 10:41 PM IST

