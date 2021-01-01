O.P. Jindal Global University launches 7 New Academic Programmes for Admissions 2021

India’s first ranked private university and an ‘Institute of Eminence (IoE)’, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) announces 7 New Academic Programmes for Admissions 2021 along with the launch of its 10th School – Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling (JSPC).

The new programmes offered by the ten schools of JGU are as follows: BA (Hons.) in Psychology, BA (Hons.) in Finance & Entrepreneurship, BFA (Hons.) Bachelor of Fine Arts, BBA (Hons.) in Business Analytics, BBA (Hons.) in Family Business, BBA (Hons.) in Financial Markets & India’s first PG Diploma in Data Journalism.

Additionally, the B. Design programme offered by the Jindal School of Arts & Architecture (JSAA) will have two new curriculum paths. First, is on “Urban Planning”, and second is on “Community Planning”, adding to their existing specialisation in “Interior Design”.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University said, “JGU is at the forefront of academic innovation, internationalisation, and research excellence with a view to providing a transformative education for our students. This has enabled us to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 to the world of higher education. As an ‘Institution of Eminence’ dedicated to the study of social sciences, liberal arts and humanities, it is important for us to make a strong and substantive impact on the economy, polity and society. The Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) that was established in 2014 has created a rich body of research and capacity building in behavioural sciences. We are building on that experience to develop a world class institution, the Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling (JSPC). Similarly, our faculty members at the Jindal Global Business School, Jindal School of Liberal Arts & Humanities, Jindal School of Journalism & Communication and the Jindal School of Banking & Finance have a deep and rich experience in areas of Fine Arts, Entrepreneurship, Data Journalism, Business Analytics, Financial Markets and Business Studies. We aim to leverage these experiences to provide a unique educational opportunity to our students in a range of UG and PG programmes that are being offered in the new academic year 2021-22.”

Details of the New Programmes for 2021 Admissions

1. BA (Hons.) in Psychology: The Jindal School of Psychology and Counselling – the 10th School of JGU has been established with the vision of developing a new generation of thought leaders in the highly diverse fields of psychology and counselling. Our goal is to provide a world-class interdisciplinary education to all JSPC students, enhancing their post-graduate education and employment opportunities. Students will receive a comprehensive education in psychological theory, experimentation, and practice. Our research-active faculty will employ experiential and goal-based learning strategies based on a course curricula informed by the latest theories and data across disciplines of Psychology.

2. BA (Hons.) in Finance and Entrepreneurship: B.A. (Hons.) Finance & Entrepreneurship is an innovative programme that combines entrepreneurial skills and creative abilities with focused training in finance and practical knowledge of technology. This programme provides hands-on training that will help students to understand and create new products & services, particularly around digital finance.

3. BFA (Hons.) in Bachelor of Fine Arts: The Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) programme as it is positioned within the Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities (JSLH), enables students to study visual art and also to learn within a broad range of liberal arts courses that brings into perspective social, cultural, and economic elements. BFA brings students into the local and international communities and encourages community engagement. Students will work alongside recognized artists who have mastered forms of visual arts including; painting, sculpture, printmaking, pottery and more. Our BFA students receive personal guidance from their instructors and also enjoy the freedom to work independently in the studio.

4. BBA (Hons.) in Business Analytics: This Specialised BBA is ideal for students keen to pursue careers that leverage Analytics strengths in a variety of functions and industries. Graduates from this program are expected to be professionals capable of ascertaining business problems that require application of Data Analytics, identifying appropriate data sources, analysing large volumes of data using appropriate tools and techniques, and drawing relevant business insights from data analysis.

5. BBA (Hons.) in Family Business: This programme is designed specifically for students who pursue a career in their family business and aims to impart relevant conceptual knowledge and practical skills for professional success in family businesses. This programme will equip students for the challenges in professionalization and transformation of family businesses, with a range of electives tailored for family business topics including experiential learning projects and international immersions.

6. BBA (Hons.) in Financial Markets: With global and industry focus, this program will make students proficient in using software tools, processes and best practices of financial markets. They will have understanding of various financial data sources and of various tools and techniques to analyze financial data and draw meaningful inferences. They will also be able to understand and participate in policy debates related to innovation in products and services offered by markets and institutions.

7. India’s First PG Diploma in Data Journalism: The Jindal School of Journalism & Communication (JSJC), and the Jindal School of Banking & Finance (JSBF) have collaborated to offer India’s first PG Diploma in Data Journalism. This is the latest example of how knowledge and best practices freely transcend disciplinary and professional boundaries. This program combines the JSBF’s tech-forward and data-intensive approach with JSJC’s sprit of investigation and inquiry.

Professor Arjya B. Majumdar, Dean, Office of Admissions and Outreach, JGU said, “A 21st century Atmanirbhar Bharat has begun to have conversations around issues such as mental health, entrepreneurship and new age careers in fine arts. As a university dedicated to the study of social sciences, arts and humanities, JGU needs to be part of this conversation. These new programmes being offered at JGU will complement our existing repertoire of programmes in law, business, social sciences, politics, international relations, liberal arts, architecture, communication, commerce and environment studies.”

Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University said, “O.P. Jindal Global University believes in shaping the social, emotional and intellectual lives of aspiring students. We continue to make concerted efforts to start new programmes that are in consonance with the vision and mission of the University. With a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approach followed at JGU, students will benefit from the programmes offered by JGU. This would allow students to pursue their areas of interest with methodological rigour and thus become experts in their chosen fields.”

This year, JGU was formally conferred with the status of an ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE) by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. JGU broke into the QS World University Rankings on all three levels – Asia Rankings, BRICS Rankings and the World Rankings, having been recognised as India’s Number 1 Ranked Private University as per the latest QS World University Rankings and among the top 150 in the world in the latest QS World ‘Young’ University Rankings.