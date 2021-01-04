O.P. Jindal Global University launches its 10th School – Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling

India’s first ranked private university and an ‘Institute of Eminence (IoE)’, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has launched its 10th School – Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling (JSPC).

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has also announced to launch 7 New Academic Programmes for Admissions 2021. The new programmes offered by the ten schools of JGU are: BA (Hons.) in Psychology, BA (Hons.) in Finance & Entrepreneurship, BFA (Hons.) Bachelor of Fine Arts, BBA (Hons.) in Business Analytics, BBA (Hons.) in Family Business, BBA (Hons.) in Financial Markets & India’s first PG Diploma in Data Journalism.

Additionally, the B. Design programme offered by the Jindal School of Arts & Architecture (JSAA) will have two new curriculum paths. First, is on “Urban Planning”, and second is on “Community Planning”, adding to their existing specialisation in “Interior Design”.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University said, “JGU is at the forefront of academic innovation, internationalisation, and research excellence with a view to providing a transformative education for our students. This has enabled us to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 to the world of higher education. As an ‘Institution of Eminence’ dedicated to the study of social sciences, liberal arts and humanities, it is important for us to make a strong and substantive impact on the economy, polity and society. The Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) that was established in 2014 has created a rich body of research and capacity building in behavioural sciences. We are building on that experience to develop a world class institution, the Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling (JSPC). Similarly, our faculty members at the Jindal Global Business School, Jindal School of Liberal Arts & Humanities, Jindal School of Journalism & Communication and the Jindal School of Banking & Finance have a deep and rich experience in areas of Fine Arts, Entrepreneurship, Data Journalism, Business Analytics, Financial Markets and Business Studies. We aim to leverage these experiences to provide a unique educational opportunity to our students in a range of UG and PG programmes that are being offered in the new academic year 2021-22.”

Recently, JGU was formally conferred with the status of an ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE) by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. JGU broke into the QS World University Rankings on all three levels – Asia Rankings, BRICS Rankings and the World Rankings, having been recognised as India’s Number 1 Ranked Private University as per the latest QS World University Rankings and among the top 150 in the world in the latest QS World ‘Young’ University Rankings.