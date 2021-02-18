Navigation
Obscene video case: Actor Sherlyn Chopra moves High Court seeking pre-arrest bail
National News

Obscene video case: Actor Sherlyn Chopra moves High Court seeking pre-arrest bail

2 min read


Actor Sherlyn Chopra approached the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail after the Mumbai Police’s Cyber ​​Cell lodged an FIR against her for allegedly uploading obscene videos online.

The actor approached the High Court on February 15, after the sessions court on February 8 rejected a similar pre-arrest bail application filed by her. In her plea, Chopra has claimed that she is a victim and the videos were uploaded without her permission.

A single judge bench of Justice PD Naik on Thursday heard the pre-arrest bail plea filed in connection with offenses registered on November 6, 2020 under Section 292 (sale of obscene material) of the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the Information Technology Act. and Indecent Representation of Women Act.

Advocate Charanjeet Chandrapal for the applicant submitted that his client is actually a victim in this case. He said that the alleged obscene content, which was found on free-to-view websites, was created by a UK-based company of which Chopra is a director. The application added that the content created by the company was paid content but someone committed theft and uploaded her video without her consent.

The plea stated, “The applicant is in no way concerned with averments made in FIR, because the content has been pirated… The applicant is a content provider to the company which in turn, under an agreement provides its viewing to paid viewers. The infringers, who have stolen the content from the companies, provide the same freely on porn sites and it is well known that no content provider distributes it directly or freely. If it is freely distributed, the applicant is in no way concerned with the same. ”

Chanderpal assured the court that his client will cooperate with the investigation and produce relevant documents as and when called for interrogation and would not tamper with evidence, so the pre-arrest bail should be granted.

After the Cyber ​​Police gave an oral assurance that it would not take coercive action against Chopra, the court asked police to produce case papers and adjourned the hearing to February 22.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Unnao of that Yogi kingdom again, 2 Dalit girls killed in ‘poisoning’ rescued from the land!

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

This Petrol Pump Free Petrol in Tamil Nadu: Petrol Pump Offers Free Fuel For Children Who Recite Thiruvalluvar’s Couplets | national

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: