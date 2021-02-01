Offline classes started, Calcutta University showed the way kolkata

He started coming to the university for the first time after the admission of the first year students of the postgraduate level.

#Kolkata: About ten months later, the Calcutta University authorities started classes in the classroom. The practical class of the zoology department of the university started from Monday. He started coming to the university for the first time after the admission of the first year students of the postgraduate level.

However, as the university hostel is not open, some students will rent flats and others will take classes from the homes of their friends. Classes start from 11 am on this day. According to the university professors, permission has been obtained from the university authorities for conducting practical classes. In the next case, it depends on the decision of the higher authorities to take the class. Speaking on the occasion, Sagartirtha Sarkar, head of the Department of Zoology, said, “Students have been applying for classes for a long time. We are talking to the higher authorities of the university. Initially, practical classes will be conducted for 10 consecutive days. “

State universities, schools and colleges have been closed due to corona since the last week of March. Even though it is closed, the professors of the university have given classes online. However, the universities were worried about how to conduct practical classes even though the classes were online. The professors of Calcutta University were especially concerned about the practical classes of the students at the postgraduate level. Even though the class was online, not all the students in that class could participate in that way. All in all, the university authorities were demanding that the students take classes offline. Students were demanding practical classes, especially in the field of practical subjects like Zoology and Botany. Finally the practical classes of the university started from Monday. Although only a few departmental students are preparing to take practical classes in the classroom. With the exception of more than ten long years from Monday, the high school students started classes.

However, since the hostel was not opened, the students are taking classes by renting friends’ houses and flats. A student from Behrampur said, “Many questions are not always answered by taking classes online. So the real thing can be found only by coming to the classroom in person. We got into trouble because we were not having a practical class.” Similarly, one from Bankura The student said, “We have been taking classes at the university for the first time since we were admitted to the university. On the other hand, students are taking classes in more than one room, not in a specific room, in order to maintain social distance. The department has made it compulsory for students to wear masks during classes. On the other hand, the education minister is sitting in a meeting with the vice-chancellors next Wednesday. The meeting is expected to discuss the opening of the university.

Somraj Banerjee



