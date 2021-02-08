Navigation
One and a half crore jobs in West Bengal: 1.5 crore jobs in next 5 years, imaginary love in the face of assembly vote
One and a half crore jobs in West Bengal: 1.5 crore jobs in next 5 years, imaginary love in the face of assembly vote | One and a half crore jobs in the next 5 years announces CM Mamata banerjee before assembly election 2021 | kolkata

2 min read


One and a half crore jobs in 5 years, Kalpataru Mamata in the face of assembly votes.

The Chief Minister’s big announcement from a program stage on Monday, “I will provide 1.5 crore jobs in the next five years.”

#Kolkata: The voting bell rang. According to the Election Commission, the election schedule will be published as soon as Saraswati Pujo meets. So from the ruling party to the left, the BJP, the Congress, no one is willing to give up an inch of land to get the minds of the common people.

Before announcing the vote, the Chief Minister announced dozens of projects. There are thousands of kilometers of roads being built as well as announcements of multiple flyovers. Then on Monday, the Chief Minister’s big announcement from a program stage, “I will create one and a half crore jobs in the next five years.” He said, “There is a huge link between industry and employment. A total of Rs 72,200 crore will be invested in 19 projects from today’s and Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony. Among them is the industrial city of Purulia at a cost of Rs 72,000 crore. If those projects are implemented, it will create 329,000 jobs.” “

Published by:Shubhagata Dey

First published:February 8, 2021, 4:23 PM IST

