One arrested for ‘abducting’ property agent in Ahmedabad

Days after a property agent was abducted in Ahmedabad allegedly by five men who demanded ransom of Rs 1 crore, the Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested one of the accused on Friday.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at DCB police station on Thursday where the complainant, 28-year-old Karan Bhatt, a resident of Ghodasar in Ahmedabad, had alleged that he was abducted by a group of five persons in a Baleno car near Cadilla bridge in Ahmedabad on February 17 night.

According to DCB, on Friday, they managed to arrest one accused Fulo Rabari from Khokhra area in Ahmedabad.

As per Karan, the accused had looted a gold chain from him worth Rs 14 lakh and demanded Rs 70 lakh as ransom. Karan was allegedly assaulted and the accused tried to push him into the canal at Gatrad village in Ahmedabad.

He was later let off after his friend promised to pay Rs 70 lakh in next few days.

Besides Fulo, the other accused booked in the case are Mahesh Rabari, Nagji Rabari, Karan Marathi and Alpesh Hirvani, all residents of Bhaipura in Hatkeshwar of Ahmedabad

“We have managed to arrest one accused till now and have also seized the gold chain worth Rs 14 lakh from him which they had looted. The accused has been sent to four days police remand. We have made multiple teams to nab the remaining accused, ”said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.

All the five accused were booked under IPC sections 323 for causing hurt, 365 for kidnapping with intent to illegally confine a person, 384 for extortion, 386 and 387 (extortion by putting fear of death) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B for criminal conspiracy .