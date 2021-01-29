OnePlus expands offline presence; launches its 2nd Experience Store in Kolkata

OnePlus, the global premium technology brand, opened its second OnePlus Experience Store in Kolkata, thus expanding its retail presence in the city. The launch of the new store is in line with OnePlus’ commitment to strengthen its offline footprint across India and create new retail touchpoints for users to physically engage with the brand on a more intimate level.

The state-of-the-art OnePlus Experience Store is located at RDB Mall, Salt Lake, Sector V and is spread across 2200 sq. ft. The store also includes a TV zone where customers can test and experience the superior performance of the OnePlus Q series and the recently launched Y and U series range of TVs.

In line with its ongoing focus towards the India market, OnePlus has invested INR 100 crores towards deeper market penetration across omni-channel retail business. Kolkata is home to one of the fast-growing OnePlus user communities and customers in the city can now easily access a range of products by the brand, including the newly launched OnePlus Band and OnePlus 8T 5G. OnePlus’ first-ever wearable device, the OnePlus Band, packs all the essential features of a smart fitness tracker including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring and 13 exercise modes that include Yoga and Cricket for the modern Indian user, priced at INR 2,499/-.

Addressing the launch of the experience store in the city of Kolkata, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “In line with our vision to expand our retail presence, we are proud to launch another experience store in Kolkata which serves as one of the key markets for OnePlus. With this launch, we aim to provide an enhanced experience to users looking forward to our premium retail experience and personally engage with our brand and access our products with superior technology. The city has one of the fastest growing OnePlus community base and we hope to cater to our consumers’ need through a super experience.”

By expanding its retail presence beyond metro cities, OnePlus seeks to bring its global premium brand experience to offline-based consumers across the country. The brand currently has over 8000+ offline stores and 100+ service centres in the country.

Customers can avail the below promotional offers at the store:

HDFC users can get upto 2000 off with HDFC cards & EasyEMI

No Cost EMI available for Bajaj Finance users for a time of 6 or 18months

Safety is of paramount importance and OnePlus has deployed stringent hygiene practices at the stores as per the government protocol. These health safety measures include thorough sanitization of store premises, social distancing measures, frequent staff temperature checks as well as mandatory use of masks.

OnePlus products and accessories are also available online on Oneplus.in, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.