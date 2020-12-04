Online Lecture Series – Episode III by MAKAUT

The Department of Media Science of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB is organizing an Online Lecture Series by eminent Radio-Oncologist Dr. Sankar Nath on “Iconic Figures of Bengal Renaissance and their Relevance Today”.

The Episode III will be on 05/12/2020 from 7pm to 9pm (IST) and the topic is:

“ISWAR CHANDRA VIDYASAGAR– REDISCOVERED”.

This series of programmes will be under Mandatory Additional Requirements (MAR) for the students with each program giving 1 point. The maximum permissible points will be 20 for attending 20 such motivational lectures. There will be a separate category in the MAR Record Sheet for such lecture series. Students have to answer a quiz at the end of the programme and will get a certificate. It is mandatory for all newly admitted students to attend this program.

The other eminent speakers of the programme are:

Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of MAKAUT, WB Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra

Prof. Sibamay Dasgupta, Director, School of Engineering Sciences, MAKAUT, WB

Prof. Nandan Sengupta, College Ambassador, Cambridge Marketing College, UK

Prof. Bijan Sarkar, Jadavpur University

Mr. Krishnendu Saha, HoD, Media Science, MAKAUT, WB

The keynote eminent speaker of this webinar, to be organized by MAKAUT, WB is Dr. Sankar Nath. He is one of the finest Radio-Oncologist of India, possessing immense experience. After completing his MBBS from Calcutta Medical College in the year of 1975, he completed his DMRT in the year of 1979-80 and has worked in the Oncology Department of Calcutta Medical College and Bankura Sammilani Medical College. He joined the Dept. of Oncology at R. G. Kar Medical College and retired as a senior Oncologist from there. He has been enlightening the PG students with his immense knowledge of Medical Physics as a guest lecturer. Dr. Nath has been awarded with Rabindra Purashkar, by the state of West Bengal in 2014 for his research oriented book ‘Kolkata Medical Colleg-er Gorar Katha O Pandit Madhusudan Gupta’ in Bengali. Dr. Nath is an ardent writer on popular science in different journals.