The library at ‘Bhartiya Bhasha Parishad’, the distinguished literary organization of the country has been modernized during the Corona pandemic, keeping in mind the needs and interests of the young generation. The air-conditioned library, with a collection of more than 20,000 books, is going to provide many facilities to the reader. The grand renewal of the library is the result of the immense reverence and hard work of Sri Pradip Chopra, well known social worker and book-lover, towards the Parishad.

The renovated library was jointly inaugurated by the director of the Parishad, Dr Kusum Khemani online and the secretary, Dr. Shambhunath, directly. Dr. Kusum Khemani said that the library with modern amenities will be a centre of attraction for students from colleges and universities. Dr. Shambhunath, in his inaugural speech said that this commendable effort of Sri Pradip Chopra will take the book culture to newer heights. The Parishad will now be the literary pilgrimage for the students. The opening of the renovated and modernized library on Teachers’ day is a mark of respect to all the people associated with education.

The vice-president of the Parishad, Sri Pradip Chopra said that the habit of reading is the best gift one can give to oneself. The modernization of the library is just the beginning. “We also have a coffee shop and a discussion room with the library. We would like to mould this library according to the interests of the new generation so that they can read good literature and use it for self-development. Apart from this, we are making plans to provide books digitally for readers from home and abroad “.

Chief Guest, Sri Vishambar Newar, the director of Taaza TV, congratulated the Parishad for this new initiative and said that the habit of reading must be popularized once again.

It is significant to note that Bharatiya bhasha parishad is working like a bridge between the Indian languages for the last 45 years. A monthly journal Vagar this published, which is one of the best journals of Hindi. The Parishad honours senior writers of four Indian languages, one by one, every year with prize money of 1 lakh rupees. Recently the Parishad published a 5,000-page, 7-volume Hindi Literary Dictionaryby chief editor Dr. Shambhunath. This is the biggest event of last 50 years.

The inauguration ceremony was conducted by Dr. Keyur Majumdar. The function was specially attended by Sri Vishambar Newar, Sri Ghanshyam Shukla, Sri Amit Mundhra, Prof. Sanjay jaisawal, Sri Vinod Yadav etc. The vote of thanks was given by Sri Ghanshyam Shukla, the treasurer of the Parishad.