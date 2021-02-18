Opposition: ‘Delayed’ address of Governor Anandiben Patel unconstitutional

Members of the Opposition alleged that Governor Anandiben Patel entered the House five minutes late for her address, which was supposed to start at 11 am.

The opposition leaders added that her address began after another seven minutes of delay. Opposition leaders alleged that this was unconstitutional and had happened for the first time and thus her address could not be accepted as read inside the Assembly.

“It is for the first time that the governor not only came five-minute late, she started her address after another seven minutes. This is not just against the Constitution, but also the rules of the State Assembly as the time is given by the Governor only, ”said Aradhana Mishra, Congress Legislature Party leader.

She said she has already raised the issue in the Assembly and has demanded that the address be regarded as “not read”.

During the protest inside the Assembly, some of the members of the Opposition also raised the slogan, “Rajyapal vapas jao (Governor go back)”.