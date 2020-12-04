Over 2 Lac people are expected to attend ‘Parivartan Gano Homavek’ Rally by Pramod Boro on December 6

Over 2 lac people are expected to attend the ‘Parivartan Gano Homavek’ Rally by UPPL President Pramod Boro at Bishmuri, Kokrajhar at 11 am on 06 December 2020. People from 12 Constituencies will take part in the rally. The rally is likely to witness large participants from women and youth of Bodoland.

Pramod Boro will be talking about important agendas with focus on to ensure women safety, eradicate corruption and bring employment in the region. The rallies of Pramod Boro have attracted large gatherings, particularly of women and youth who see the merits of his focus on creating jobs and developing horticulture, agriculture, handloom, and handicrafts infrastructure.

UPPL Chief Pramod Boro has reiterated that UPPL is winning absolute majority seats in the BTC elections. Boro said that the UPPL party is forming the BTC council with absolute majority for Parivartan and massive development in the region.

“We will create 10,000 job opportunities for the unemployed within a span of two years and around five lakh self-employment opportunities in five years if voted to power,” said Pramod Boro.

In addition to empowering farmers with new-age farming equipment and infrastructure, developing the neglected MSME sector is one of the key agendas of Boro’s campaign. In his rallies, Boro’s focus has been on uplifting the society from the grassroots level. Boro has also announced setting up more than 100 skill-development and community colleges across BTR. Boro has also announced to provide free and fast Wi-Fi in every school, college, university and ITI.

“If voted to power, we will equip the farmers of BTR with state-of-the-art equipments, besides providing 100 per cent irrigation facilities in the fields. We will also provide incentives to the farmers for promoting Organic Farming, which in turn would improve the quality of farm products,” said Boro.

UPPL President said, “We will improve the road connectivity to all educational institutions of BTR. Appropriate measures would also be taken to improve the student-teacher ratio in schools and colleges to ensure quality education.”

