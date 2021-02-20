Over 200 dogs found dead in 3 days in Bengal town triggering panic

Over 200 stray dogs have died in the last three days in Bishnupur town in West Bengal’s Bankura district, triggering panic among the people, officials said on Friday.

While 60 dogs died on Tuesday, 97 were found dead on Wednesday and 45 on Thursday, they said.

Bishnupur’s civic body chief Divyendu Bandyopadhyay said the matter has been informed to the district authorities.

Samples have been collected from the dead dogs and sent to Kolkata for testing, officials said.

Veterinarians said they suspect the deaths to be caused by a viral infection, which is common during this time among dogs, and urged people not to panic as there are no chances of transmission to humans or other animals.

The carcasses are being buried at the dumping ground by the Bishnupur Municipality, officials said.