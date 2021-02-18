Over 32,000 inoculated in Pune so far, Co-Win app glitches slow vaccination process

With the maximum number of vaccinations for healthcare workers to be done by February 20 as per the Centre’s guideline, Pune city authorities have been able to inoculate a total of 32,233 beneficiaries from January 16 till date. Of these, 29,708 are healthcare workers and 2,144 are front line workers. While the drive for vaccinating healthcare workers who got the first dose started on February 16, till date, only 381 have got the final jab.

On Thursday, the city was able to register 63 per cent inoculation with 855 healthcare workers and 880 frontline workers getting the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. However, only 95 health care workers received the second and final dose of the vaccine.

Software-related glitches continue to slow the vaccination process in the city. A majority of the 29 vaccination centers were unable to initiate the process of administering the second dose of the vaccine for healthcare workers.

Dr Ashish Bharati, chief medical officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation, told The Indian Express that there have been software problems related to the CoWin digital platform, which has to register the vaccine beneficiaries.

“Even today, many vaccination sites were complaining that the names of beneficiaries who had got the first dose was not reflected in the software for administering the second dose. In fact, in four cases, the software was unable to find names of doctors who had turned up at the vaccination site for the second dose. Instead, they were listed as new vaccine beneficiaries, ”Dr Bharati admitted.

“We vaccinated them and while the software will now reflect that it was the first dose, we have manually recorded the entries as the second dose administered in these four cases,” he added. He also pointed out that several doctors are aware that the second dose can be taken four to six weeks from the first dose and hence this count will also gradually increase.

From eight inoculation centers at the beginning, the PMC has been able to set up 29 centers and allowed some hospitals to create more session sites to encourage vaccinations. The target for each of the centers is to achieve a total of 100 vaccinations.

Kamala Nehru Hospital achieved the maximum, with 88 healthcare workers getting the first dose of the vaccine and 19 getting the second dose. At least 56 frontline workers were vaccinated at the civic body-run hospital.

BJ Medical College also inoculated 84 healthcare workers with the first dose of the vaccine while KEM Hospital was able to vaccinate 89 frontline workers. Bharati Hospital saw 113 frontline workers taking the shot on Thursday while 141 frontline workers were vaccinated at the Shivajinagar Police Hospital.

Across 79 centers in Pune district, a total of 5,920 of the target 8,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Thursday, registering 68 per cent inoculation.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health – Pune region (includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts) took the second dose. He said overall 636 healthcare workers have got the final dose so far.

At Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, a total of 754 of the target 1,600 beneficiaries were administered the vaccine. Pune Rural registered 82 per cent vaccination, with 3,431 of the 4,200-target getting the jab.