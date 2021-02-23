Over 45K choose to take JEE Main 2021 in Indian languages, 7.15 lakh register for exam

JEE Main 2021: A total of 45,360 students will be taking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in Indian languages. A total of 7,15,692 candidates have registered to appear for the BE / BTech, BArch and BPlanning entrances tests in the first session. Most of the examinees (6,70,332 students) have opted to appear for the JEE Main 2021 in the English language followed by Hindi which has 23,751 students. A total of 21,609 students appeared for the regional languages ​​including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

In 2020, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) had decided to hold the JEE Main in regional languages. This is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which allows education in regional languages. Several changes have been announced in the exam this year including conducting the entrance four times a year and allowing options in the exam.

The exam will be held amid Covid-19 protocols. Further, Several other anti-cheating mechanisms are being put in place including jammers, CCTV surveillance. The NTA is also making arrangements for live viewing at any remote location and recording CCTVs systems of all examination centers from the control room located in the NTA premises of New Delhi, as per the exam organizing institute.

Those who clear the JEE Main will be eligible to seek admission to NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs. JEE Main is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate programs offered by the Indian Institute). of Technology (IITs).