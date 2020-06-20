Sat. Jun 20th, 2020

Over 96,000 people trained as Yoga Instructors and Trainers under Skill India Mission

In a bid to promote yoga for stress management and holistic physical and mental well-being, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) organized a webinar on June 19, 2020 to celebrate the sixth International Yoga Day. With the chosen theme of B&WSSC ‘Say Yes to Yog and No to Rog’, the webinar was conducted in the august presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, Art of livingDr. Hansaji Yogendra, Director, the Yoga Institute and Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Moderated by Ms. Monica Bahl, CEO, Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) the webinar aimed at driving wider awareness regarding the benefits of yoga in improving physical fitness and mental agility and encourage more people to embrace yoga especially in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

