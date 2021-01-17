Paint It Red Foundation initiates ImpactGuru fundraiser to reduce Period Poverty

Paint It Red Foundation initiates ImpactGuru fundraiser to reduce Period Povert

Paint It Red Foundation’s latest campaign Red Set Go aims to demand parties to make an electoral promise to create access to menstrual care products in West Bengal in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections

Paint it Red Foundation has so far run several campaigns in pursuance of its aim to provide access to menstrual products and create awareness through menstrual education

Kolkata 15 January 2021: Kolkata based Paint It Red Foundation was conceptualized with a mission to educate, engage and empower communities to rid stereotypes around periods, create a space for menstrual rights & reduce period poverty. Paint it Red has so far run several campaigns in pursuance of its aim to provide access to menstrual products and create awareness through menstrual education. At the onset of the COVID crisis, the NGO helped distribute menstrual kits as relief material across 6 states in India.

Paint It Red’s latest campaign Red Set Go aims to demand parties to make an electoral promise to create access to menstrual care products in West Bengal in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in April 2021. With Red Set Go, the team will digitally mobilise civil society, encouraging people to share a digital ‘Postcard’ on social media and tag government stakeholders. For every 20 Digital Postcards, Paint it Red will send one cloth pad to the CMO to draw attention towards the needs of menstruators across the state. For every 25 Digital Postcards, Paint It Red will send a Menstrual Kit to a woman in need. One Kit will consist of 3 cloth pads, an underwear, an instruction manual and a drawstring pouch.

Ananya Chhaochharia, Founder and Nargis Khan, Co-Founder of Paint It Red said, “Help us spread the word and make a difference by getting involved in policy making to ensure no woman has to face economic or social restrictions due to menstruation in the years to come. Over the course of five months we will be running several campaigns to achieve our objective through creating awareness by engaging netizens, youth and citizens. Eventually, a policy recommendation document will be sent to the party stakeholders. It is a small step towards a gender equitable society and an end to period poverty. Your donation on our ImpactGuru fundraiser will go towards procurement of Menstrual Kits while enabling us to continue our Advocacy for menstrual rights. To contribute, please click here https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-paint-it-red-5.”