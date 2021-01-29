Panasonic India launches a new range of Air Conditioners equipped with nanoe™X technology to inhibit adhered novel coronavirus*

To ensure a safer and a healthier lifestyle amidst this pandemic, Panasonic India – a leading diversified technology company, today launched the new range of Air Conditioners (ACs) under the HU series enabled with recently announced nanoe™X technology. nanoe™X technology releases hydroxyl radicals contained in water. Hydroxyl radicals are also known as “nature’s detergent” that are capable of inhibiting bacteria and viruses, including 99.99% of the adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Panasonic has successfully tested* the nanoe™X device as well as nanoe™X ACs for the inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) at Texcell Laboratory, France. The new line-up of the five-star inverter nanoe™X ACs will be available in 1-ton and 1.5-ton. The (CS/CU-HU18XKYF) will be priced at INR 66, 000. Indian consumers can experience the new range of Panasonic ACs, across major retail outlets, online portals and Panasonic brand stores soon.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia, said “Panasonic has been a frontrunner when it comes to developing pathbreaking technologies over the years to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the consumers. Our new range of Air Conditioners come with the nanoe™X technology demonstrating our commitment of making products that are relevant and in line with consumer requirement. Panasonic first tested the nanoe™X device at Texcell Laboratory, France where we did see success in inhibiting novel coronavirus. We challenged Texcell Laboratory further to test the nanoe™X device with Panasonic AC and this was also successful in inhibiting novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).”

Mr. Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head – Consumers Sales Division, Panasonic India said, “India has one of the lowest penetrations of ACs in the world at 5% that holds immense growth prospects in the segment. Further, with deteriorating air quality and the spread of new diseases, consumers have become more health-conscious. Therefore, our new range of Panasonic nanoe™X ACs are capable of eliminating the growth of certain pollutants such as allergens, bacteria, viruses, moulds, odours, and certain hazardous substances to enable a healthier lifestyle for our consumers.”

Mr. Gaurav Sah, Business Head, Air Conditioners Group, Panasonic India said, “Our rich expertise of over 60 years in AC manufacturing has helped us innovate with products that add value to our consumers’ daily life. The new line-up of nanoe™X ACs are equipped with ECONAVI, Twin Cool INV, and Jetstream technology for maximum safety and comfort. Tested* under lab conditions in Texcell, the new Panasonic nanoe™ X ACs have an inhibitory effect on the adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). These ACs are installed with the nanoe™X device which releases 4.8 trillion hydroxyl radicals in a second that cleanses and deodorizes the indoor air. These nanoe™ X ACs can operate in fan mode and do not always require a compressor/ air cooling feature to be turned on ensuring – energy efficiency and round the clock indoor safety.”

Dr. Prerna Kohli, a renowned Clinical psychologist and founder of MindTribe.in was invited at the Panasonic India press conference. Sharing her views on the situation Dr. Kohli said, “Contrary to the popular belief that Covid-19 only had a physical impact on people, no one was ready for the impact it had on the mental wellbeing. With little or, no control over external environment people, today, have become more anxious about – having a healthy lifestyle, falling ill and infecting others unknowingly, worries related to childcare and elderly parents. And, until the vaccine becomes accessible and compatible for all, this concern will remain in the near future.”

“However, we still have an option to take control of our mental stature and, our indoor environment by making smart choices. I believe, such breakthrough tech-innovations like Panasonic’s nanoe™X are a reflection of our evolving lifestyle needs, takes care of our indoor safety and at the same time offers complete peace of mind.” Dr.Kohli further added.

The new range of Panasonic nanoe™X ACs i.e., HU series features Miraie – Panasonic’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT platform to ensure connected living. Comfort factor is ensured through superior cooling via Twin Cool INV, ECONAVI and Jetstream. The promise of durability is assured through Shield-Blu and ecoTOUGH technology. The HU series have been designed aesthetically and will be available in Advance facia.

A safer and healthier indoor air quality is ensured through Panasonic’s original nanoe™ X and nanoe-G technology. nanoe-G technology works on the principle of ionizer technology and is already present across our Air Conditioner range.

*Panasonic nanoe™ X Air Conditoners test report:

Air conditioner equipped with nanoeTMX inhibits activity of adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2)over 91% in 8 hours