Panasonic strengthens its LUMIX portfolio, launches flagship camera LUMIX S5 in India

Taking the uncompromised imaging experience up a notch, Panasonic India, a diversified technology company, launched the latest addition to its flagship S series – LUMIX S5 for the Indian market today. The new hybrid full-frame mirrorless camera, packs the essence of the conventional S Series camera in a compact, lightweight body and provides excellent performance in both shooting photos and recording videos for serious and enthusiastic photographers, videographers and digital content creators. Priced at INR 1,64,900 for body and INR 1,89,900 for kit, LUMIX S5 is available across Panasonic brand shops and Panasonic 4K Imaging School.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia, said, ‘At Panasonic, we keep the consumer requirements at the core, when researching and launching new technologies. With the surge in online content consumption, we have seen a rise in demand for high quality imaging solution to create superior content. Bringing in this latest model of our LUMIX full-frame mirrorless technology in India, is a step towards catering to this growing demand amongst photographers, videographers and content creators. India is one of our key markets and we see immense potential in the full-frame mirrorless camera segment. And being an avid photographer myself, can’t wait to get my hands on the new S5.”

At the heart of the camera, LUMIX S5 contains a 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor that delivers a wide dynamic range and high sensitivity performance made possible by sufficient light condensation. Delivering crystal clear high sensitivity videos, S5 boasts Dual Native ISO technology, enabling users to shoot images and videos with minimal noise. LUMIX S5 is powered with advanced deep-learning technology that provides high-speed, high-precision AF (auto focus) in both taking stills and recording videos by featuring real-time detection of the subject’s features such as human eye, face, head and body. Additionally, the camera features a separate mode dial dedicated for slow and quick motion, to effectively capture time lapse and slow motion videos. With this launch, Panasonic hosts the largest lineup of cameras offering 4K 10-bit videos, delivering cinema like quality to content creators, especially for social media platforms such as Youtube, Instagram, etc.

Talking about the latest Lumix S5, Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC, said, ‘Panasonic is committed to meeting the demands of content creators by challenging the constant evolution of the photo/video culture in today’s digital era. LUMIX S5 takes forward the LUMIX full frame line-up with a compact yet feature rich design. The most promising aspect of S5 is the improved auto focus (AF) capability that now includes head detection along with face and eye detection; empowering photographers, videographers and the growing community of content creators with the best in class technology.”

Lumix India offers an exclusive membership program with Lumix Pro Services(LPS) which is designed for professional photographers, filmmakers and cinematographers to offer prioritized support, expedited delivery and repairs, special discounts, exclusive phone support and much more. More details at https://www.panasonic4kimagingclub.com/

CAMERA FEATURES

High Image Quality and

LUMIX S5 integrates the Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer) for powerful handshake correction. An algorithm developed by Panasonic enables accurate shake detection and compensation, making it possible to use a 5-stop slower shutter speed*1. Combining the Body I.S. (5-axis) in the camera and the O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer, 2-axis) in the LUMIX S Series lens, the 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 the correction power is maximized to allow 6.5-stop slower shutter speed*2. It is highly beneficial in telephoto shots and in adverse situations, such as in low-light or with one-handed shooting. The 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 works for both photo and video recording, including 4K.

With the new Live View Composite function, the camera releases the shutter at designated intervals of exposure time and synthesizes the parts with high luminosity to produce a single picture. While the total brightness of each consecutive image is accumulated in bulb shooting, only the target subject is detected and the user can synthesize them carefully while seeing it in live view. This is extremely useful for capturing shots of fireworks or stars in the night sky where the background needs no gain-increase.

The LUMIX S5 boasts high-speed, high-precision AF in both photo shooting and video recording. Combining the Contrast AF with DFD (Depth from Defocus) technology, it focuses on the target in approximately 0.08 sec*3.

Cinema-quality video output

Complies with RAW video output to ATOMOS NINJA V over HDMI as well as C4K video recording with the future firmware update. LUMIX S5 delivers 14+ stops of Dynamic Range, which are virtually the same as those of the Panasonic cinema cameras, to precisely reproduce everything from dark to bright areas.

With Slow & Quick mode, impressive video slow and quick motion in 4K (1-60fps, 30x quick to 2.5x slow) or in FHD (1-180fps, 60x quick to 7.5x slow)*4 is available. It is possible to use AF*5 to capture the subject in sharp focus in this mode, too.

New interchangeable standard zoom lens

The LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 (S-R2060), based on the L-Mount system for the LUMIX S Series Full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera, is a compact, lightweight standard zoom lens that covers ultra wide range from 20mm to standard 60mm focal length for a versatile use including landscapes and snaps.