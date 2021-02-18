Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial announces the 20th edition of their concert festival Smritiyaan

Renowned Hindustani musician and tabla player Pandit Chatur Lal’s memorial society, Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society, and Hindustan Zinc Limited are organizing the 20th edition of the concert series Smritiyaan (Udaipur chapter) live on February 20 via their social media accounts. The annual concert, a promising combination of Hindustani and Carnatic music, is scheduled to begin from 7 pm.

For the uninitiated, late Pandit Chatur Lal was one of the first Indian musicians who helped popularize the traditional Indian sound in the west along with his contemporaries Pandit Ravi Shankar, Aashish Khan and Ali Akbar Khan in the late 50s and 60s. The Smritiyaan concert has been brought to life by Pandit Chatur Lal’s granddaughter and the festival’s artistic director, Shruti Chatur Lal. She said in a statement, “This year on the tabla wizard’s 95th birth anniversary, Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society also announces Pandit Chatur Lal Yuva Puruskar, especially for the young maestros who are graciously carrying the responsibility of promoting Indian culture through their artistry.”

The Smritiyaan Festival promises to be a dazzling musical evening buoyed by performances by gifted artistes. Dr Mysore Manjunath, a well-known violinist, along with Grammy-nominated Pandit Gaurav Mazumdar will grace the stage. Carnatic musician Vidwan BC Manjunath will also mark his presence. He was conferred with the title of Asthana Vidwan in 2012 and has performed in various popular avenues, including the likes of London’s Queen Elizabeth’s Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

Dr Mysore Manjunath and Pt Gaurav Mazumdar shared their excitement of performing on the Smritiyaan stage. “We are touched by the dedication by Chatur Lal family and it is our honor to be a part of this show.” Vidwan BC Manjunath and tabla master Pranshu Chatur Lal spoke on the unique concept of Smritiyaan’s jugalbandi and stated, “Jugalbandis are an enriching experience where each artiste of different music genre contributes towards the beauty of amalgamation.”