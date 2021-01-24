Participate at Eastern India’s Biggest Startup Carnival 3.0 and Meet the Industry Mentors

By Suhrid Ghosh:– Technopreneurs Surrogate Ventures Private Limited is presenting the First and

the Biggest Mentor-ship Driven Incubation Program in Eastern India. They have 300+ startups engaged

and 20+ startups incubated and accelerated and have become a catalytic entity in the Biggest Tech/IT

hub of Eastern India. To mark the moment, Technopreneurs is launching Startup Carnival 3.0, gearing

into its third year, bringing together 150+ Startups, Entrepreneurs, Investors, Business Houses and

Enablers of change to the biggest and coolest Startup Carnival of the East on Wednesday January 27,

2021 at Café Upthere, Offbeat CCU at Topsia Road. Registration is on at

https://in.explara.com/e/startup-carnival-3-0.

The various topics of discussion include speed dating with investors, industry and banks, pitch for glory,

offline networking, business match making and meeting, master classes and workshops, industry

connect, open mic and startup night out.

The Inaugural Session at 3.30pm is on “Re-imagining Next: Technology Innovation in the new normal”,

with welcome address by Mr. Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Chairperson – The Entrepreneurs Committee of

BCC&I & Director of Global Operation, Techno India Group, theme address by Chief Guest Shri. Debashis

Sen, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, HIDCO, and address by chief mentor Mr Goutam

RoyChowdhury, Founder Chairman of Techno India Group & Chancellor of Techno India University.

Other guest speakers and chief guests include Mr Hari Balasubramanian, Angel Investor and Mentor

Indian Angel Network, Ms Ushoshi Sengupta, Former Miss Universe India & Director Ushoshi Sengupta

Foundation, Mr Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO Indus Net Technologies, Ms Manoshi RoyChowdhury,

Co-Chairman Techno India Group and vote of thanks by Mr Ravi Ranjan. Chief of Entrepreneurship &

Innovation Strategy & Head of New Age Programs at TSVPL & PRESIDENT IIC Techno India University.

Mr. Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Chairperson – The Entrepreneurs Committee of BCC&I & Director of

Global Operation, Techno India Group said, “Aligned with the initial idea of the Technopreneur

surrogate ventures, the start-up carnival was also created and curated to bring all the players in the

start-up ecosystem of the East together for an informal meeting once a year where they could benefit

from networking and connecting with investors and venture capitalists amongst incubators, co-working

spaces and all other players in the start-up ecosystem. Startup Carnival, the only mixer of its kind held in

Kolkata, is not very different from the way that the mixers in Silicon Valley or other big ecosystems

happen. We believe that this is going to have longstanding impact and hopefully enable lots of new

conversation and collaboration amongst new age entrepreneurs in the city of Kolkata and the state of

West Bengal.”

