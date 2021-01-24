Participate at Eastern India’s Biggest Startup Carnival 3.0 and Meet the Industry Mentors

By Suhrid Ghosh:– Technopreneurs Surrogate Ventures Private Limited is presenting the First and
the Biggest Mentor-ship Driven Incubation Program in Eastern India. They have 300+ startups engaged
and 20+ startups incubated and accelerated and have become a catalytic entity in the Biggest Tech/IT
hub of Eastern India. To mark the moment, Technopreneurs is launching Startup Carnival 3.0, gearing
into its third year, bringing together 150+ Startups, Entrepreneurs, Investors, Business Houses and
Enablers of change to the biggest and coolest Startup Carnival of the East on Wednesday January 27,
2021 at Café Upthere, Offbeat CCU at Topsia Road. Registration is on at
https://in.explara.com/e/startup-carnival-3-0.
The various topics of discussion include speed dating with investors, industry and banks, pitch for glory,
offline networking, business match making and meeting, master classes and workshops, industry
connect, open mic and startup night out.
The Inaugural Session at 3.30pm is on “Re-imagining Next: Technology Innovation in the new normal”,
with welcome address by Mr. Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Chairperson – The Entrepreneurs Committee of
BCC&I & Director of Global Operation, Techno India Group, theme address by Chief Guest Shri. Debashis
Sen, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, HIDCO, and address by chief mentor Mr Goutam
RoyChowdhury, Founder Chairman of Techno India Group & Chancellor of Techno India University.
Other guest speakers and chief guests include Mr Hari Balasubramanian, Angel Investor and Mentor
Indian Angel Network, Ms Ushoshi Sengupta, Former Miss Universe India & Director Ushoshi Sengupta
Foundation, Mr Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO Indus Net Technologies, Ms Manoshi RoyChowdhury,
Co-Chairman Techno India Group and vote of thanks by Mr Ravi Ranjan. Chief of Entrepreneurship &
Innovation Strategy & Head of New Age Programs at TSVPL & PRESIDENT IIC Techno India University.
Mr. Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Chairperson – The Entrepreneurs Committee of BCC&I & Director of
Global Operation, Techno India Group said, “Aligned with the initial idea of the Technopreneur
surrogate ventures, the start-up carnival was also created and curated to bring all the players in the
start-up ecosystem of the East together for an informal meeting once a year where they could benefit
from networking and connecting with investors and venture capitalists amongst incubators, co-working
spaces and all other players in the start-up ecosystem. Startup Carnival, the only mixer of its kind held in
Kolkata, is not very different from the way that the mixers in Silicon Valley or other big ecosystems
happen. We believe that this is going to have longstanding impact and hopefully enable lots of new
conversation and collaboration amongst new age entrepreneurs in the city of Kolkata and the state of
West Bengal.”
