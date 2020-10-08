Paytm Mini App Developer Conference: Together towards the next Digital Revolution, announcing our ₹10 Crore grant

Today, we are excited to embark on a new journey. A journey we hope will empower India’s indigenous developers to build the best digital solutions for our country.

Our first step on this journey began this morning with the Paytm Mini App Developer Conference — an online event that brought together some of the best minds in the technology space. It is here that we showcased our recently launched “Paytm Mini App Store” to the developer community and outlined our vision for a self-reliant Indian app ecosystem.

Announced recently, the Paytm Android Mini App Store provides listing and distribution of custom-built mobile web apps based on open source technologies like HTML & Javascript, offering a seamless app-like experience to users.

For payments, developers will have the ability to give users a choice between Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking and Cards. Connecting with Paytm’s digital ecosystem will not only enable them to reach our 150 million monthly active users, but also help them scale their product by utilizing our suite of analytics and marketing tools.

Overwhelming Response from the Developer Community

We are delighted to share that today’s conference received a very encouraging response from the developers community, as over 5,000 developers from all corners of the country including Latur, Thrissur, Udaipur, Indore, Vadodara, Reeva, Dewas, Kochi, Farrukhabad, Ramgarh, Nashik, Patna & Aurangabad expressed their interest in being a part of the Paytm Mini App programme.

Buoyed by their enthusiasm, our Founder & CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma was happy to announce ₹10 Crore for developers and startups building innovative products and digital services for India.

“We are committed to developing a technology ecosystem that champions the innovations of Indian developers. We are not just backend developers, India developers can build the best apps in the world. Today, we are announcing a ₹10 crore investment fund for Mini App developers in the country. A 10 Crore equity investment with some of the most lenient investment terms that you can expect. An encouragement for our developers to port their apps or create new ones for the mini app platform.”